Everman ISD Food Service Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– An infant nutrition employee at Everman ISD who helped with the distribution of meals during the closing of the school tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Dr. Curtis Amos announced Tuesday.

"Due to caution, meals prepared and distributed at Everman High School to students will be canceled until further notice," Dr. Amos said in a letter to teachers and parents. "During this time, the high school cafeteria will be deeply disinfected."

Everman ISD schools and offices have been closed since mid-March and remain closed.

Due to a limited number of child nutrition staff based on those requiring a 14-day incubation period from Everman High School, meals distributed in the Highland Hills neighborhood and at Everman High School will be canceled until further notice, said Dr Masters

The district will continue to distribute meals at Bishop Elementary and E. Ray Elementary.

The end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed to the employee is Wednesday, June 10, Dr. Amos said.

District staff will continue to monitor this situation.

"We look forward to a successful recovery for our district staff member," said Dr. Amos.

Everman is about 12 miles south of Fort Worth.

