Elton John excited by the wrong imprisonment story of contestant & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39;

The singer of & # 39; Rocket Man & # 39; He compares the spirit of Archie Williams to that of Nelson Mandela upon learning that the soul singer spent nearly four decades in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Elton John will cheer Archie Williams on the new season of America's hit reality show "America has talent"after the soul singer made the rocket man cry as he performed one of his hits.

Williams, who spent nearly four decades behind bars for a crime he did not commit, has become a top favorite on the show, which begins Wednesday, May 27, and already has a huge fan in Elton.

The bosses of "AGT" released Archie's rendition of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" to mock the new season and Elton was one of those who stood out for his talent.

"I was moved to tears," says the rocker. "The courage and forgiveness shown by him are truly inspiring. The same spirit that the world found so inspiring with Nelson Mandela."

Elton John reacted to Archie Williams' mistaken incarceration story.

Williams was accused of raping and stabbing a white woman in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when he was 22 years old and sentenced to life in prison without parole, despite maintaining that he was asleep at home when the crime occurred.

His case was picked up by the heads of the Innocence Project in the mid-1990s, and Archie was eventually exonerated on DNA evidence in early 2019 after spending more than 36 years in a Louisiana prison.

Meanwhile, judge "AGT" Simon Cowell Williams' story moved him so much that he agreed to become an ambassador for the Innocence Project, which aims to help those who have been jailed for crimes they did not commit.

"What happened to Archie is tragic," Cowell wrote on Instagram. "While his voice is extraordinary, unfortunately his experience of being sent to prison for a crime he did not commit is more common than people think. I am honored to be an ambassador for the @innocence project and want to do what I can to help more people like Archie. "