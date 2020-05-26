Elon Musk and Grimes make a change to their newborn son's name

When Elon Musk and Grimes revealed the name of their newborn son earlier this month, X Æ A-12, there were many questions about the name. Fans wanted to know how to pronounce it and what it meant, but the biggest question was whether or not the state of California would accept it.

According to We weekly, Musk and Grimes had to slightly rename baby X Æ A-12 to comply with California state laws. The state constitution says names can only use the 26 alphabetic characters of the English language. So instead of X Æ A-12, your child's new name is X Æ A-Xii after changing the number "12,quot; to the Roman numeral version of the number "Xii,quot;.

Grimes revealed the slight change in the comment section of an Instagram post last weekend.

“Did you change the baby's name due to California law? What's the new baby name? "asked a fan, to which the Canadian singer replied:" X Æ A-Xii. Roman numbers. It looks better tbh. "

When asked by a fan if he calls his son "X,quot; or "Æ,quot;, which is pronounced "ash," the singer said the baby has "many names."

The Tesla CEO started dating Grimes in May 2018 and they welcomed X Æ A-Xii on May 4. Explaining the unusual nickname, Grimes said that "X,quot; represents the unknown variable, "Æ,quot; is the "Elvish spelling of Ai (love and / or Artificial Intelligence)", and the "A-Xii,quot; or "X-12 "It is the forerunner of the SR-71, the couple's favorite aircraft.

In his explanation, Grimes accidentally wrote "SR-17,quot; instead of "SR-71,quot;, and Musk called her on Twitter. She immediately replied, “I'm recovering from surgery and I'm barely alive, so my b (sic) typos forgave me, but damn it. That had to be profound. "

A source says Musk and Grimes have had many "ups and downs in their relationship,quot; and that did not stop during the pregnancy. Even though the couple is intermittent, they will continue their close friendship.

"Regardless of what happens to them romantically, Elon plans to be a father figure and participate in his son's life," the source said.

Ad

X Æ A-Xii is the first son of Grimes. Elon Musk is also the father of a set of twins and a set of triplets with his ex-wife, Justin Wilson.



Post views:

4 4