Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian Hurley raises awareness about his mother's charitable cause Foundation for Breast Cancer Research

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian Hurley is helping his mother raise awareness about a charity close and loved by both of their hearts. Before the world talked about breast cancer, Elizabeth Hurley knew the fight very well. In 1992, she lost her grandmother to the deadly disease. She is a global ambassador for the Estee Lauder Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, and her son, Damian, is helping to raise awareness. Damian's great-grandmother lost her fight against breast cancer before he was born, but he has seen the fight while his mother championed the cause.

When her mother participated in the virtual fundraising party for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, she used her public platform to help raise awareness and encourage people to keep donating. Despite the fact that the Coronavirus pandemic has left the world fighting for an immediate cure or vaccine, Damian reminded the world that breast cancer has not disappeared.

He said the following.

“For over 20 years, my mother @ ElizabethHurley1 has worked tirelessly with the @EsteeLauderCompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, raising money for @bcrfcure 💖 Tonight she will present the #VirtualHotPinkParty to raise funds for much-needed research to cure this insidious disease. It would mean the world if you came to support! To join the event, visit the link in my bio or https://Reg.BCRFHotPinkEvening.org 💞 Any donation is urgently needed and greatly appreciated. Breast cancer doesn't stop for COVID-19 and we shouldn't either. I am very proud to support my mother and support @bcrfcure for the millions of people around the world who depend on them to end breast cancer, and I would love for you to support me. Thanks xxx "

Those who follow Elizabeth Hurley on social media will quickly discover how important the cause is to her. You can check out the Instagram post she shared in honor of the Hot Pink Virtual Party below.

What do you think about Damian Hurley supporting his mother helping her to raise awareness about breast cancer research?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay.



