Elderly man dies after attack in San Francisco; Suspect Arrested – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A 94-year-old man died of his injuries after an attack in the Glen Park area of ​​San Francisco and a suspect was arrested, police said.

The attack occurred around 8:15 a.m. Sunday in the first block of Elk Street next to Glen Canyon Park. Officers who arrived found the elderly victim suffering from a head injury. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A description of the suspect was broadcast on police radio, and two sergeants patrolling the Diamond and Bosworth Street area saw a man who matched the description and arrested him.

The suspect was identified as Peter Rocha, 53, of San Francisco. He was hired at the San Francisco County Jail on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse. Police said a stick was used in the attack.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the SFPD information line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a suggestion by text message to TIP411. You can remain anonymous.