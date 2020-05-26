Elaine Hendrix, aka Meredith from "The Parent Trap,quot;, left the perfect comment on Chrissy Teigen's Lizard Instagram

"Lindsay Lohan took you to camp?"
Over the weekend, Chrissy Teigen posted this photo of her daughter, Luna, with the family pet bearded dragon crawling across her face:
It is an adorable image, but if you are a child of the 90s or early 00s, it is could remind you of a certain iconic scene from The parental trap, where a lizard gets into Meredith's mouth on a camping trip:
And if Chrissy's picture was making you serious Parent Trap you vibrate, you're not the only one Because Elaine Hendrix, the actor who played Meredith, just left an absolutely perfect comment under the photo:
"Lindsay Lohan took you to camp?" he asked Teigen. WELL PLAYED.
Elaine's comment was posted on the viral Instagram account, Celebs Comments, where Chrissy replied:
Now, in case you didn't know, this is not the first time that Elaine has trolled Parent Trap fans with some A + references to the movie. Last year when it was announced that your ex Parent Trap Co-star Dennis Quaid was engaged to a woman 40 years his junior, Elaine had some wise advice for the new fiancé: "Watch out for those twins."
And two years ago, Elaine responded to a Parent Trap Fan who wrote that they "hated,quot; Meredith, threatening to "send all the brats to Switzerland,quot; as he tried to do with Annie and Hallie:
Basically Elaine Hendrix loves a good Parent Trap reference, and we love her for that.
You can follow Elaine at Twitter and Instagram for more 🔥🔥🔥 Parent Trap jokes
