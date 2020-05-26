Edgar Wright Pic "Last Night in Soho" Heading for Spring 2021 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML9987d77656f6b370ff3c088339ddb56d13%

The next movie of Baby Driver Helmer Edgar Wright, Last night in soho it will now hit theaters on April 23, 2021. The Focus Features release originally had a release date of September 25.

%MINIFYHTML9987d77656f6b370ff3c088339ddb56d14% %MINIFYHTML9987d77656f6b370ff3c088339ddb56d14%

Wright tweeted the new release date this morning and told fans that he is still working on the movie: "Haunted by someone else's past, but we'll see each other in the future … It's true, #LastNightInSoho It's not finished yet due to Covid 19. But, I'm excited to have everyone experience it, on a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021."

%MINIFYHTML9987d77656f6b370ff3c088339ddb56d15%

The London-based psychological thriller follows a young woman passionate about fashion design, who mysteriously enters the 1960s where she meets her idol, a stunning aspiring singer. But the 1960s in London is not what it seems, and time seems to be falling apart with grim consequences. Pic stars in Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma), Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Jo Jo Rabbit), Matt Smith (The crown), Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp and Rita Tushingham. Wright and Penny dreadful Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns co-wrote the script, Nira Park produced with Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, and Wright. Focus Features and Film4 co-financed the film. Universal Pictures International will be released internationally.