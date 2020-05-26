East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier talks about close brush with death – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLe2391fa12c3e10e2647d3bb7301eaf0113%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – His voice still weak and harsh from spending weeks on a respirator, East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier turned to social media to thank the public for his prayers and to talk about his harrowing brush death while battling the pneumonia.

%MINIFYHTMLe2391fa12c3e10e2647d3bb7301eaf0114% %MINIFYHTMLe2391fa12c3e10e2647d3bb7301eaf0114%

DeSaulnier said his life changed during the March 4 night race.

"In early March – March 4, I went out running here (Washington) DC, one of my sons was talking about maybe running his first marathon and as some of you know I always enjoyed running, I ran 23 marathons, Boston, New York, "he said." So I was trying to climb my miles. I took a wonderful run from my home here on Capitol Hill to the Lincoln Memorial … On the way home, I was crossing a unique phenomenon in DC, a highway five intersections, and the light was beginning to change. "

“I had increased my speed and was very proud of myself, so my adrenaline was high, I kicked it to get through the intersection and fell. For those of you running at a distance, stumbling and falling is not unusual. The greatest damage is usually to your ego or your palms when you approach to prepare. "

"In this case, unfortunately, I was carrying my cell phone in my right hand … I put my elbow on as I flew through the air and landed on my ribs."

DeSaulnier broke several ribs and injured his spleen in the fall.

The congressman was able to get to his nearby home and put ice packs on the injured ribs. He went to the doctor the next morning and discovered the extent of his injuries.

But things got worse when he was rehabilitating at home.

%MINIFYHTMLe2391fa12c3e10e2647d3bb7301eaf0115%

"By the 14th, my lungs were full of pneumonia," said DeSaulnier. "Your lungs become more susceptible to this with age, and because I suffer from cancer, as some of you know, your immune system is somewhat weakened."

He was immediately hospitalized and the battle for his life intensified over the days. They did the COVID-19 test, those tests were negative. DeSaulnier remained in the ICU for almost five weeks and at one point was given only a 10 percent chance of survival.

The congressman spent 4 weeks on a fan.

"On a key night, my doctors called my children and told them that my organs were breaking and that there was little they could do," he said. "They wanted to try a medical procedure to try to ease the pressure on my organs. They did, and the next day my children were waiting for a phone call from the hospital to tell me that he had died at night. Instead, they got a phone call saying it was a little better. "

DeSaulnier said he was improving every day and was finally allowed to return to his Washington home the first week of May.

"I am very grateful and I cannot tell you what kind of impression someone leaves," he said. "The cancer was surprising enough, but I am very grateful every day."

DeSaulnier is up for re-election in November and said he is still in that race. It has represented California's eleventh congressional district, which includes most of Contra Costa County, since 2015.

According to the biography on his Congressional website, DeSaulnier describes himself as an avid runner, having completed 21 marathons.