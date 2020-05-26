Dry house? Breathe easy with TaoTronics' highly-rated digital humidifier – $ 68 off [Exclusive]

%MINIFYHTML0b354c6759e191a9eac35449b687d09313%

TaoTronics Hot and Cold Mist Humidifier The | $ 68 | Amazon | Promotional code KINJIA66 + clip coupon

Not everyone has the luxury of moisture in the air during bad times. Some of us live in dry apartments or houses where we can barely breathe through our noses. The solution, I am told, is a humidifier. I have a cheap one now but it sucks! This one of TaoTronicsAccording to the reviewers, it is much better.

At MSRP, its $ 100 price is a little high if I'm honest, but at $ 70 with our exclusive code KINJIA66 (plus coupon that can be clipped on site), it's actually quite tempting. Designed for large rooms, the 5.5-liter unit is capable of cleaning dry air for 45 hours straight in one fill. It covers rooms up to 200-450 square feet, which since my apartment is 550 square feet in total means I may only need one.

But if you have a bigger apartment or house, it's not a bad idea to pay for one in each room. In the winter, you can even set the temperature to dispense warm mist up to 140 ° F, for a sauna-like experience. That said, the warm fog mode is automaticDisabled at night to keep you safe and sound from overheating and disruptive noise.

This post was originally published by Gabe Carey on 03/27/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 05/26/2020.