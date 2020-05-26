Drake Bell's Totally Kyle video is ultimate nostalgia for Nick fans

This is totally epic!
Drake Bell It served a great nostalgia with a TikTok totally inspired by Kyle. Putting its twist on the viral Wipe It Down Challenge, where users present a new look as they pretend to clean a mirror, Nickelodeon's alum channeled her Amanda's show alter-ego and almost broke the internet in the process.
Starting with a simple white T-shirt with her hair slicked back, Bell began wiping the bathroom mirror while the song "Wipe It Down,quot; played. As he continued his chores, he transformed into the beloved character of the 2000s, sporting a tie-dye shirt and a long wavy blonde wig. Stunned by what had happened, Bell looked cautiously at the rag he was using to wipe the mirror off and left the frame.
This is not the first time that Drake and Josh Star has paid tribute to his days on Nickelodeon. Earlier this month, she dressed in her best Totally Kyle dress for another fun TikTok video.
In it, he saw an old episode of the sketch dressed as the character, giving fans a surprise at the end. He also revisited his Drake and Josh character for a similar video, and even educated fans on the correct lyrics for the show's title track in another.
Always a fan of embracing his Nickelodeon past, Bell has treated fans with various moments of nostalgia over the years. In 2018, he decided to visit the Drake and Josh home during a fun filled outing. Instead, he discovered that the Encino, California, house had been demolished and documented the moment on Twitter. "What's wrong everyone? I came to see the Drake and Josh home and gone, "he said." All that's left is this mailbox. "
In March 2019, the Yours, mine and ours star revealed that he and his Drake and Josh co-star Josh Peck They were working on something together that will delight fans. Unable to fully disclose what the next project will entail, Bell told E! News, "Well, not exactly Drake and JoshBut Josh and I have been talking. Some great ideas came to him. And yes, I can't really get into exactly what we're doing, but it's going to be really cool and exciting. I'm really excited to do it. "
He continued: "Wherever we go we have, Cuándo When is the reboot? When is the reboot? When are they coming back?" Neither of them wants to reboot. It had to be something cool, it had to be something creative, so I honestly never thought we'd come back … I think we came up with something that's a little bit more creative and a little bit more exciting. "
%MINIFYHTML670cbea169c3aa6f457736fbcaaa5fd616%