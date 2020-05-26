Drake Bell's Totally Kyle video is ultimate nostalgia for Nick fans

This is totally epic!

Drake Bell It served a great nostalgia with a TikTok totally inspired by Kyle. Putting its twist on the viral Wipe It Down Challenge, where users present a new look as they pretend to clean a mirror, Nickelodeon's alum channeled her Amanda's show alter-ego and almost broke the internet in the process.

Starting with a simple white T-shirt with her hair slicked back, Bell began wiping the bathroom mirror while the song "Wipe It Down,quot; played. As he continued his chores, he transformed into the beloved character of the 2000s, sporting a tie-dye shirt and a long wavy blonde wig. Stunned by what had happened, Bell looked cautiously at the rag he was using to wipe the mirror off and left the frame.

This is not the first time that Drake and Josh Star has paid tribute to his days on Nickelodeon. Earlier this month, she dressed in her best Totally Kyle dress for another fun TikTok video.