Drake Bell repeated "Totally Kyle,quot; on TikTok

The TikTok that single-handedly saved 2020.
Amanda's show It was the best show of the 2000s. Sorry, I don't make the rules.
Each sketch was GOLD comedy, but my personal favorite was "Totally Kyle," starring Drake Bell as a very Californian guitarist.
18 years have passed since Amanda's show It aired for the last time, but yesterday Drake Bell decided to bless us all with a replay of his character while doing the TikTok "Clean It Up,quot; challenge.
Bell begins the challenge looking OK (were you in love with him in Drake and Josh?? Absolutely), giving the camera a smile.
Spray the mirror, start cleaning, and then …
TOTALLY KYLE IS BACK!
And so soon, Kyle was gone, leaving Drake confused and me deep in nostalgia.
Drake, I'd like to thank you personally. This is really the content I needed today.
Repeat your other STAT roles.
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!