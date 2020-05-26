Drake Bell repeated "Totally Kyle,quot; on TikTok

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
<pre><pre>Drake Bell repeated "Totally Kyle" on TikTok
%MINIFYHTML50afd565e25207da8f0be8f3e2585e8a13%

The TikTok that single-handedly saved 2020.

%MINIFYHTML50afd565e25207da8f0be8f3e2585e8a14%

Amanda's show It was the best show of the 2000s. Sorry, I don't make the rules.

Nickelodeon

In case you somehow haven't heard of it (am I old?), Amanda's show It was a comedy show starring Amanda Bynes that aired on Nickelodeon in the 2000s.

Each sketch was GOLD comedy, but my personal favorite was "Totally Kyle," starring Drake Bell as a very Californian guitarist.

Nickelodeon

He would tell stories like "Once, this spider was hanging above my head, and I was everything, 'Oooh spider', so I blew and then the spider, like, fell on my face and there was everything & # 39; "Ahhh! Spider! "And the spider was everything,quot; Ahh! Kyle! "

18 years have passed since Amanda's show It aired for the last time, but yesterday Drake Bell decided to bless us all with a replay of his character while doing the TikTok "Clean It Up,quot; challenge.

Bell begins the challenge looking OK (were you in love with him in Drake and Josh?? Absolutely), giving the camera a smile.

drakebell / TikTok

That is the face of a man who knows he is about to save 2020.

Spray the mirror, start cleaning, and then …

TOTALLY KYLE IS BACK!

%MINIFYHTML50afd565e25207da8f0be8f3e2585e8a15%

drakebell / TikTok

Hair!! Shirt!! THE EXPRESSION!!!

And so soon, Kyle was gone, leaving Drake confused and me deep in nostalgia.

drakebell / TikTok

I need a Amanda Show meeting, NOW !!!


Drake, I'd like to thank you personally. This is really the content I needed today.

Repeat your other STAT roles.

Nickelodeon

Give people what they want!

* If you want to see more "Totally Kyle,quot;, Drake is making cameos like Kyle too!

Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here