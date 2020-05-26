Doug Liman to direct Tom Cruise movie about outer space Elon Musk NASA – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6c5207d46b823c4703fc2830686a79eb13%

EXCLUSIVE: Doug Liman will boldly go where no film director has ever gone before. Liman plans to accompany Tom Cruise in the action-adventure film to be shot in outer space that is being independently assembled (for now) and involves Space X and NASA by Elon Musk. Liman, who directed Cruise in the cinema Made in usa and The era of Tomorrowand who separately directed hits like Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Bourne Identity, Go and SwingersI am eager to form a team again in this first project of this type, as I have been told.

This is not a loose attachment. Liman and Cruise hatched all of this together, with Liman writing the first draft of the script and producing alongside Cruise. The Up News Info revealed on May 4 that Cruise was planning this feat, to travel into space on a ship to shoot the movie, and the scoop hung until NASA confirmed its participation a day later.

Elon Musk, in association with NASA, will launch the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket tomorrow from Florida with two American astronauts at the Kennedy Space Center, a historic rocket born from an innovative public-private partnership that will put the United States back in business. of the humans. space flight for the first time in a long time.

Liman and Cruise are collaborators and friends who are pilots and are united by an adventurous spirit. Each boy has work to complete before heading into space. Liman is in postproduction in the movie Lionsgate / BRON Walking through the chaos, with Daisy Ridley starring alongside Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Cynthia Erivo and Nick Jonas. Cruise had Top Gun: Maverick pushed from summer through December 23, and he and Christopher McQuarrie are eager to get back to work at Mission: Impossible 7 after the film's imminent start was delayed when the coronavirus pandemic shut down all Hollywood productions in March. The Paramount / Skydance movie has just hired Esai Morales to play a key villain, after Nicholas Hoult was knocked out due to a scheduling conflict and production is expected to start in late summer or early fall.

Clearly, the space movie will have an unprecedented pre-production that will involve training to resist an outer space flight, but I have been told in no uncertain terms that these guys are serious and hopeful that this may happen in the very near future.

Somewhere, can you imagine James Cameron, who made his own groundbreaking dives for his movies, said: How am I not on this spaceship?

Cruise has proven himself to be the most daring movie star, and his preparation is becoming as legendary as the stunts themselves. Despite that, Cruise broke his ankle in a jump from one roof to the other and also hung himself from a helicopter in Mission Impossible: Fallout; hung from the side of a jet plane during takeoff in Mission: Impossible Rebel Nation, and in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol He climbed the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai skyscraper, and performed stunts to 123 stories.

