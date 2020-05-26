Donald Trump teases reporter for wearing a mask – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML99d6620f0ffca9ed7cab97a192b8e1ff11%

President Donald Trump disagreed with a journalist who asked him a question but refused to remove his mask during a press briefing at the White House, accusing him of wanting to be "the right politician."

Reporter, Reuters correspondent at the White House Jeff Mason, began to ask a question to the President, seeing him wearing a mask, said: "Can you take it off because I can't hear you?"

"I'm just going to speak louder," Mason said.

"Ok, because you want to be politically correct," said Trump.

"No sir, I just want to wear the mask," Mason replied.

The exchange was the last mixed message from the White House about wearing masks in public situations.

Most reporters and several White House staff members have been wearing masks in recent weeks, as coronavirus cases have been reported among employees working at the White House.

However, Trump has not worn a mask in public situations, and on Monday he retweeted a Fox News Bit Hume post clarifying how Joe Biden looked with a covered face when he placed a wreath on the Delaware Memorial Bridge on Monday.

"This could help explain why Trump does not like to wear a mask in public. Biden today," wrote Hume.

At the White House press conference on Tuesday, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested that Biden was exaggerating. She said it was "a little peculiar" that Biden did not wear a mask in his basement when he was next to his wife, but "wears one outdoors when he is socially estranged." So I think there was a discrepancy there. "

However, the Centers for Disease Control does not recommend wearing a mask at home, but not in public.

When pointed out to McEnany, she said, "The guideline says it is recommended but not required. Therefore, it is the individual's personal choice, but it did not strike her as a highly data-driven decision on that particular issue."

Delaware Governor John Carney has issued an emergency declaration that requires state residents to wear facial covers in public places, including places like supermarkets and public transportation.

On CNN, Biden was asked about Trump's punches for wearing a mask.

"He's a fool, an absolute fool for talking like that," said Biden. "I mean, all of the leading doctors in the world say that we should wear a mask when you are in a crowd, and especially when you know that you are going to be in a position where you will accidentally approach 12 feet from someone."

He added: "Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in insanity and be falsely male. It reminds me of the boys I grew up playing ball with. They walked with a ball in hand, but they didn't like hitting a lot. "