Dominic Cummings offers an apology for violation of the UK blockade

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson took an impressive gamble with his own popularity on Monday, allowing his closest aide to go public with a detailed, but stubbornly relentless, explanation for taking a 260-mile journey that broke the blockade rules and started a political storm in Brittany.
In an extraordinary hour-long session with journalists, the assistant, Dominic Cummings, admitted to He traveled from London to his parents' home in Durham in late March, shortly before becoming ill with the coronavirus, and made a second outing in the region while there, confirming reports that the British media has consumed three days.
It was a fascinating picture: a powerful and unelected political adviser sitting in shirt sleeves at a table in the garden behind 10 Downing Street offering his version of a deeply personal story that has turned into a national scandal.
For many Britons, it was the first time they had heard Mr. Cummings speak, much less offer an insight into their most intimate deliberations. In March, he recalled going home from Downing Street to find his sick wife with the symptoms of the virus and fear that they would not be able to care for their 4-year-old son.
And yet there were also signs that Mr Cummings was too familiar to followers of British politics: the brusque figure of Svengali who has become a staple of the British press. He did not regret it, became defensive and hastened to blame the media, accusing him of falsely reporting on him, not only in this episode, but throughout his career.
Looking bleak but showing little contrition, Mr. Cummings explained that he had left London to secure his son's care in case both he and his wife were incapacitated by the coronavirus. Due to his high media profile, he said, he had been "subject to threats and violence,quot; in his home.
"It doesn't surprise me that a lot of people are very angry," Cummings said. "I don't regret what I did; I think what I did was reasonable in these circumstances."
Right now, most prime ministers could have released an aide whose actions sparked accusations of hypocrisy and confused government messages as he struggles to deal with a pandemic.
About an hour after Mr. Cummings spoke, Mr. Johnson tried to put the furor behind him by announcing new measures to ease the blockade. Among other steps, open-air markets and car dealerships may open June 1; department stores and small stores will follow on June 15.
Still, the prime minister said he regretted the anger the Cummings episode had caused and noted that he did not know in advance about his plans.
"My conclusion is that he acted reasonably," Johnson said, adding that "people will have to make up their minds."
It was unclear whether Mr. Cummings' account would avoid the pressure of his resignation.
While he offered a candid picture of a family under pressure, he also admitted to visiting a location more than 20 miles from the home where he stayed in Durham, another apparent violation of the guidelines. The British at the time were ordered to leave their homes just to walk or run daily, but were told not to drive anywhere for fun.
In the part of his story that might be less convincing for many Britons, Mr. Cummings explained that he had made the trip, to Castle Barnard, a half-hour drive from Durham, to test whether his eyesight, which he claimed had been affected . due to illness, it was good enough for him to make the five-hour trip back to London.
That raised questions about why he was behind the wheel.
When Mr. Johnson was pressured about his assistant's explanation, he said that he had suffered from his own vision problems since he recovered from the virus.
Perhaps predictably, Mr. Cummings' performance did not satisfy his critics.
"The British people were seeking at least an apology from Dominic Cummings for breaking the closure," the opposition Labor Party said in a statement. "They have none. The message from this government is clear: it is a rule for Boris Johnson's closest adviser, another for everyone else. "
With his iconoclastic style and studied casual dress, Cummings looks a bit like Stephen K. Bannon, the populist bomb-thrower who rescued President Trump's campaign in 2016 and set out to dismantle what he called the "administrative state,quot; as a strategist. boss in the white house.
The difference is that Mr. Bannon was quickly expelled. By contrast, Johnson has stuck with Cummings despite protests from at least 18 lawmakers from his own Conservative Party, several bishops from the Church of England, opposition lawmakers and members of the public.
Now, some opposition scientists and politicians warn that the episode runs the risk of undermining the credibility of the government's public health messages about the pandemic.
Ruthless, effective, and deeply polarizing, Cummings was central to the Leave campaign that persuaded the British to vote to leave the European Union in 2016, and ultimately demonstrated a path to power for Johnson.
Mr. Cummings had previously worked for a cabinet minister, Michael Gove, later in the education department, and had also disheveled feathers there. Former Prime Minister David Cameron once described him as a "professional psychopath,quot;.
Installed on Downing Street last year alongside Johnson, Cummings was the architect of his uncompromising campaign to "achieve Brexit," helping to secure a landslide electoral victory in December for the Conservative Party.
"Boris Johnson is not a great chess player," said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London. "He tends to think one movement at a time, and he needs people capable of seeing two or three movements ahead and providing his government with a strategic direction that would otherwise be lacking."
But the risks are real, both for Mr. Johnson's political reputation and for his government's ability to navigate the coronavirus crisis. Even a conservative lawmaker, Tim Loughton, admitted that many saw "what appears to be,quot; double standards "applied to a government official."
Although the government is gradually lifting the closure measures, it intends to order those arriving from abroad to be quarantined in their homes. Suspicions that those who make the rules do not follow them will hardly help the police who are expected to enforce the new guidelines.
Devi Sridhar, director of the global health governance program at the University of Edinburgh, said the public had been "remarkably forgiving,quot; that senior officials gained privileged access to testing and medical care. "But extending this to an exemption from the closing rules seems a step too far," he said.
"This is not a left-to-right problem," said Dr. Sridhar. "It's about right and wrong, and the government that chooses to defend the actions of one of its advisers on the public health message that it has been promoting for eight weeks and that is designed to save lives."