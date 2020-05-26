Dolly Parton, Jennifer Lopez and Renee Zellweger salute the military and women on Memorial Day

WENN

They also pay tribute to former and current members of the military such as Kerry Washington, Kris Jenner, Jeremy Renner, Paula Abdul, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Dolly parton, Jennifer Lopez and Renee Zellweger are among the stars saluting the US military and women. USA online in honor of the Memorial Day holiday in America.

A host of celebrities flocked to social media on Monday, May 25, to pay tribute to members of the armed forces of the past and present, with country music icon Dolly at the helm.

"Today we thank and honor those who have sacrificed everything for our country," he shared. "Happy #MemorialDay!"

J.Lo was also feeling patriotic when she posted, "Today, #LetsGetLoud to our heroes! We honor everyone who served our amazing country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. #HappyMemorialDay."

"Remembering the brave military men and women who sacrificed everything to keep us safe. Your memory endures forever," Reese Witherspoon wrote, as she "Little fires everywhere"co-star Kerry Washington She referenced orders to stay home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as she noted: "This # Memorial Day, we are being asked to make sacrifices to protect each other's lives. But while the parades may be canceled, let's remember the courage required of those brave souls who have given the supreme sacrifice fighting for our freedoms. Let us honor today. "

Kardashian / Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner"The Avengers"star Jeremy Renner and singer Paula Abdul They also shared their gratitude for the US bank holiday. USA, as it did Jada Pinkett Smith, who added: "In honor of Memorial Day and to all the men and women who have served our country. Thank you."