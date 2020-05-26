Dodgers, Angels to reopen spring training facilities, player stadiums – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML4132d4a1a380009b853041137b2c611914% %MINIFYHTML4132d4a1a380009b853041137b2c611914%

%MINIFYHTML4132d4a1a380009b853041137b2c611915%

– Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels reopened their spring training facilities to players on Monday.

The Dodgers reopened both Dodger Stadium and Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, for medical and rehabilitation purposes, according to MLB.com.

Meanwhile, the Angels reopened both Angel Stadium and its spring training facility at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, general manager Billy Eppler told the Orange County Register on Monday.

While the Angels allow training between four players or less, the Dodgers do not allow training for healthy players, the Registry reports.

Major League Baseball was forced to delay the planned start of the season on March 26 due to the coronavirus. According to a report last week, the Angels will suspend some of the non-club staff starting June 1.