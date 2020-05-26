Dodgers, Angels to reopen spring training facilities, player stadiums – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4
<pre><pre>Dodgers, Angels to reopen spring training facilities, player stadiums - CBS Los Angeles
%MINIFYHTML4132d4a1a380009b853041137b2c611913%
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels reopened their spring training facilities to players on Monday.

%MINIFYHTML4132d4a1a380009b853041137b2c611914%

General view outside the Dodgers' spring training facility at Camelback Ranch on April 7, 2020, in Glendale, Arizona (Getty Images)

%MINIFYHTML4132d4a1a380009b853041137b2c611915%

The Dodgers reopened both Dodger Stadium and Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, for medical and rehabilitation purposes, according to MLB.com.

Meanwhile, the Angels reopened both Angel Stadium and its spring training facility at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, general manager Billy Eppler told the Orange County Register on Monday.

While the Angels allow training between four players or less, the Dodgers do not allow training for healthy players, the Registry reports.

Major League Baseball was forced to delay the planned start of the season on March 26 due to the coronavirus. According to a report last week, the Angels will suspend some of the non-club staff starting June 1.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here