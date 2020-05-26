Dinner chain will check temperatures, pause blanket and pillow service – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf8241e4d4c39f421b019aac0cf0ad7d513%

IPIC theaters announced today that they will begin reopening their upscale restaurant chain at their Texas locations, beginning with their Fairview and Houston locations on June 4, followed by Austin on June 11. IPIC will play catalog movies upon reopening "with a special priced ticket."

There are no dates yet for their California locations in Pasadena and Westwood, as the state has yet to allow theaters to fully reopen. Additionally, the circuit locations in New Jersey, Illinois, Maryland, Florida and Washington remain closed.

"During closing, IPIC Theater's priority has been developing a way to deliver our unique film and dining experience, where our guests can trust that we have done everything we can to ensure their well-being," said Paul Safran, CEO and Legal Counsel IPIC Theater in a statement. “We have developed new standards to limit interactions between guests and team members, while offering the same premium experience that our guests expect. In addition, we have acquired new technologies to help maintain the health of everyone in our cinemas and restaurants. "

These new safety guidelines include the implementation of the Centurion T165K EBT thermal scanner and the Evaclean electrostatic sprayer. Attendees and employees, and providers will be guided through thermal readers to identify elevated body temperature upon entering an iPic location.

"This will allow us to quickly identify and address temperature abnormalities for people entering IPIC theaters," said Safran.

Centurion President Wing Lee adds: "Advanced technology thermal scanners allow valued customers and team members to maintain CDC-established minimum standards of social distance while taking instant readings."

The Evaclean electrostatic sprayer is a non-contact disinfectant that reaches 4 times the largest surface area compared to traditional cleaning equipment and will be used every night during the week days. IPIC is closed to the public.

Other security guidelines that IPIC follows: