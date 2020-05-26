Home Entertainment Diane Keaton's impeccable social wardrobe away

Diane Keaton's impeccable social wardrobe away

If fashion during social distancing were a spectator sport (and in some way, it is), Diane Keaton would be the MVP. Sure, Ana de Armas and her very good Gucci jumpsuits They deserve an honorable mention, but Keaton has been quietly offering incredible outfits within his unmistakable personal style all along. They are so good, in fact, I wonder if she has a stylist who dressed her on a Zoom call before running an errand or walking around with her 15-year-old Golden Retriever Emmie (consider her an elderly Air Bud, complete with a human smile). )) Instead of running through that conspiratorial rabbit hole, I can only really be amazed.

Consider the image above: baggy pants, a black turtleneck, a black raincoat, his signature bowler hat – most people don't look that good to go to job interviews. Or check out the following: casual houndstooth pants with a baseball cap and a gray cardigan sweater, buttoned at the top and embellished with Arizona territory – US Sheriff Deputy Sheriff's Badge. USA Why? Who knows! She looks great. Next up: a North Face quilted jacket, boots, and another black turtleneck. Is it already a stylish winter in New York City? Or how about the image on the far right, which was taken after a visit to the dentist? Those perfect pants? For a dentist visit? Is very good.

I need someone to tell me how to recreate this high waist plaid pantsuit as soon as possible:

