Denver police investigate automatic pedestrian collision at 48th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard – Up News Info

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Denver on Monday night and taken to a hospital, according to police. The extent of the man's injuries is unknown, according to police.
The injury accident happened at 48th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, police say. Both Colorado addresses are closed at 48.
This is a developing story.
NOTICE: #Denver officers are investigating a car accident / ped in 48th and Colorado. An adult man has been transported to the hospital with an unknown degree of injury. Colorado is closed in both directions at 48. Recommended alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/UV5PoDKlFo
– Denver Police Department (@DenverPolice) May 26, 2020
