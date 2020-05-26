Denver police investigate automatic pedestrian collision at 48th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLe8ac2c9420bb72a15ad5c35804553b5614% %MINIFYHTMLe8ac2c9420bb72a15ad5c35804553b5614%

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Denver on Monday night and taken to a hospital, according to police. The extent of the man's injuries is unknown, according to police.

The injury accident happened at 48th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, police say. Both Colorado addresses are closed at 48.

This is a developing story.

