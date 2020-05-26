Delete Trump Tweets suggesting that wife was killed

%MINIFYHTMLbc111683c99d783b095f317d9c6e08f613%

WASHINGTON – The husband of a woman who accidentally died in an office of then-Republican Rep. Joe Scarborough two decades ago is demanding that Twitter remove President Donald Trump's tweets suggesting that Scarborough, now a fierce critic of Trump, murdered her.

"My request is simple: Delete these tweets," Timothy J. Klausutis wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The body of Lori Kaye Klausutis, 28, was found in the Scarborough Congressional office in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, on July 20, 2001.

Klausutis said in the letter, sent last week, that his wife had an undiagnosed heart condition, fell down and hit her head on her desk at work. She called her death "the most painful thing I've ever had to face,quot; and said she feels a matrimonial obligation to protect her memory in the midst of "a constant barrage of falsehoods, half-truths, innuendo, and conspiracy theories from the day she died."

Klausutis said Trump is among the conspiracy theorists who spread "bile and misinformation,quot; on Twitter "belittling the memory,quot; of his wife and marriage.

Trump's tweets violate the rules and terms of service of the Twitter community, he said.

"A common user like me would be banished," Klausutis wrote.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the letter.

Trump has long quarreled with Scarborough, now host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe,quot; show, and has repeatedly tried to implicate him in death despite Scarborough being in Washington, not Florida, at the time.

Trump tweeted this month: “When will you open an unsolved case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough issue in Florida? Did he run away with the murder? Some people think yes. Why did Congress leave so quietly and quickly? It is not obvious? What is happening now? Total madness!

That "unsolved case,quot; accusation was echoed in a new tweet on Tuesday,

Trump has also asked via Twitter if NBC would fire the host of the "unsolved mystery,quot; -based political talk show years ago in Florida. "Research!" He tweeted in 2017.

But there is no mystery.

Medical authorities ruled that Lori Kaye Klausutis, who had a heart condition, told her friends hours earlier that she was not feeling well, had passed out and hit her head. No foul play was suspected.

Scarborough has urged the President to stop his unfounded attacks.