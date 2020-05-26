Deep Space Nine: the Trek spin-off that saved the day by staying

<img src = "https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/GettyImages-162770334-800×601.jpg,quot; alt = "Chances are you and your loved ones may have anxious moments quarantine like this, shared between Sisko (Avery Brooks) and Quark (Armin Shimerman) in the DS9 season two episode "The Jem & # 39; Hadar,quot; "/>

While millions watch Netflix compulsively and gather indoors, virus-inspired movies like Outbreak and Contagionas well as television shows like The CW’s ContainmentThey have found new audiences for those looking to address pandemic-related anxiety. After all, research seems to show that looking for forms of entertainment that scare us, a method of dealing with fear in a safe environment, may be a defense mechanism against perceived threats.

However, when thinking about the above criteria, a not-so-scary show comes to mind as a series suitable for retreading: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. That raises a fair question: how does a '90s Star Trek Is the spin-off about a space station in the 24th century related to a 2020 coronavirus pandemic?

Deep Space Nine turned the Star Trek Upside down paradigm when it debuted in 1993. Instead of going where no one had gone before, this show largely trapped its crew in one place – aboard an isolated station located near the galaxy's only stable wormhole. , where any alien life form: Hopefully benign, though often terrifying and hostile, could suddenly appear and invade. Encountering never-before-seen threats was the norm, forcing senior staff and the medical team to solve problems that they had neither the skills nor the team to do.

"Essential Station Operations,quot;

While Emigrate the series generally take a hopeful perspective on social and political issues, DS9 It took a braver approach, tackling decidedly more difficult issues, such as the consequences of a decades-long military occupation, racially motivated war crimes, and refugees escaping genocide. The Deep Space Nine station itself was created during a different type of quarantine, built by slave labor during the Nazi occupation of the fictional planet Bajor by another alien species, the Cardassians. Because the characters couldn't roam freely to meet new people and find adventures, DS9 he focused on developing narratives that were more introspective.

With just five episodes in the first season, a virus-causing fever and aphasia erupts aboard the station, forcing new crew members, already anxious and frustrated, to isolate themselves in their rooms to reduce the infection rate. Despite the benefit of living in the technologically advanced 24th century (no need for takeaway apps, thanks to food replicators), people in Deep Space Nine reacted how many people today have reacted to the emergency quarantine: by having large gatherings social.

"It looks like a business as always, but that's impossible because all the stores and businesses have been closed until further notice," says Agent Odo (René Auberjonois), noticing a crowd at the bar owned by the intriguing owner of the Quark lounge (Armin Shimerman ).

"Except, of course, for essential station operations," Quark replies. “This quarantine has everyone on the edge, agent. Would it deprive you of some harmless fun? Later in the episode, while the virus is still at large, a ship pilot becomes nervous and attempts to break the quarantine by leaving the station, regardless of the risk it poses to unaffected populations on other worlds.

Districts of the sanctuary, compared to the loin

The dehumanizing effects of humanity's attempts to maintain order in the midst of the crisis is the central conflict in "The Past," a two-part episode of DS9The third season. Commander Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) and Dr. Julian Bashir (Alexander Siddig) were trapped more than 300 years ago in the past; specifically in San Francisco in 2024, when staggering economic inequality has led to the creation of walled "Sanctuary Districts,quot; in cities across the United States. In the episode, what was originally intended to be a temporary shelter providing food, shelter and employment opportunities for homeless Americans had degenerated into inhuman internment camps riddled with violence. The sanctuary districts quickly became overcrowded slums where the socially disadvantaged, homeless, and mentally ill could be out of sight and mind for the rest of the country.

"Having seen a bit of the 21st century, there is one thing I don't understand," says Bashir, after returning to the 24th century. "How could they have let things get so bad?"

As a point of comparison: In the actual 21st century, residents and business owners in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood filed suit in federal court earlier this month, demanding that the city take immediate steps to clean up overcrowded streets and Finding housing for homeless residents after the number of makeshift tents and camps in the area tripled amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We are ready to be as aggressive as possible," promised the new mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, at a press conference on May 6, where she revealed a plan that included closing streets, moving people to a camp. sanctioned and an increase in the police. presence.

By DS9The third season, a war is brewing between the United Federation of Planets (basically, the United Nations) and Dominion, an alien empire across the wormhole, which includes a race of shape-shifting changers with the ability Pretend to be someone. This new threat forces characters to undergo mandatory and regular tests to make sure they haven't been replaced by changers; your options are to draw a vial of blood or use a knife to cut the palm of your hand. Meanwhile, the test for COVID-19 is possibly less intrusive, whether that means inserting a 6-inch-long Q-tip into both nostrils to clean the nasal cavities or use softer kits to take home. "I find this whole offensive procedure," observes Cardassian Gul Dukat (Marc Alaimo) in one episode, while opting to have his blood drawn.

Unfortunate points in common between DS9 and real life

Despite the growing threat against the Earth's population by the changers in DS9In the fourth season, the Federation president rejects Commander Sisko's suggestions for screening and security checks: "Precautions may be advisable, but I will not disrupt the lives of the population … As far as we know, there was only one changeable on Earth, and it may not even be here anymore. " President Trump echoed similar sentiments in an interview on January 22 ("He is a person who comes from China and we have him under control,quot;), a day after the first case of coronavirus in the United States was announced in the Washington state. Both in real life and DS9However, radical policy changes were implemented only after thousands of people died on Earth.

DS9 It may have debuted in the early 1990s, but it has become a unique spectacle at the moment, proving that problems from biological testing to class (the domain's social hierarchy is species-determined) are so prevalent in the fictional century of the 24th century as they are today. The show's unique ability to look back on human history from "the future,quot; offers a perspective that other pandemic-focused movies and shows available now simply cannot address. DS9The challenge: can we employ smart decision-making today to ensure we arrive tomorrow? "The question is," Bashir wonders, after seeing the appalling conditions and tragedy in the aforementioned third season episode, "how do we prevent it from happening again?"