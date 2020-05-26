David Beckham Trolls Victoria Beckham on her white teeth in rare image

Stop right now!
On Tuesday, David Beckham he couldn't help but tease his wife Victoria Beckham about his cameo in his son Cross beckhamThe Instagram post.
Dressed in matching white robes, the Spice Girls student and 15-year-old can be seen posing for a mirror selfie and showing the camera a pair of big smiles, which is a big problem for Victoria, who rarely instead he shows his pearly whites in images. So much so, that Cruz subtitled the mother-son complement: "Apparently my mother smiles."
Shocked by the fashion designer's expression, David trolled her in the comments with an epic. friends reference. "How white are moms @victoriabeckham teeth? It's Ross from friends." Fans of '90s comedy know that the soccer pro was referring to the episode where Ross (David Schwimmer) had teeth whitened before an important date, but of course ended with a blinding white smile after a hilarious mishap.
This is not the first time that Victoria has given fans a peek at her fun side. In November, Victoria Beckham Beauty founder dusted off her Posh Spice moves for a TikTok video with her son. Romeo Beckham. Together, the duo danced with Spice Girls' hit "Spice Up Your Life," which Victoria later revealed was the 17-year-old's smart way to rack up more followers on the popular social media platform.
"He came home another day and said,‘ You know, mom, I just joined TikTok. Will you dance with me? "And I was like,‘ Yeah, what should we dance with? And he said, "The Spice Girls," he recalled during his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And then he took my phone, posted it on my Instagram and said, 'That will make my numbers go up.' He used me!
Another way Victoria has shown her sense of humor is through her tiptoe pose, which she can't believe has become a social media phenomenon.
"You know the good thing about Instagram? I mean, people will tag me in pictures of literally their cats doing it, their dogs doing it, their babies doing it," he said. Ellen Degeneres. "It's very entertaining. And keep coming because I see you all. It's funny."
