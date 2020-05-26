David Beckham Trolls Victoria Beckham on her white teeth in rare image

Stop right now!

On Tuesday, David Beckham he couldn't help but tease his wife Victoria Beckham about his cameo in his son Cross beckhamThe Instagram post.

Dressed in matching white robes, the Spice Girls student and 15-year-old can be seen posing for a mirror selfie and showing the camera a pair of big smiles, which is a big problem for Victoria, who rarely instead he shows his pearly whites in images. So much so, that Cruz subtitled the mother-son complement: "Apparently my mother smiles."

Shocked by the fashion designer's expression, David trolled her in the comments with an epic. friends reference. "How white are moms @victoriabeckham teeth? It's Ross from friends." Fans of '90s comedy know that the soccer pro was referring to the episode where Ross (David Schwimmer) had teeth whitened before an important date, but of course ended with a blinding white smile after a hilarious mishap.