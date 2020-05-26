"Dark Table,quot; could be the future of trading card games – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLa69fe0eb7cdf8db3ba2b74cacf59a30a13%

There is a lot of Hearthstone alternatives but Dark table It could be the most exciting yet.

Dark table is a multiplayer card game for four players with a single winner. In addition to the quality and skill of cards, royal politics and alliances will alter the course of the battle.

Dark table It has already exceeded its Kickstarter goal, with a launch scheduled for December 2021.

Blizzard & # 39; s Hearthstone is one of the most popular online trading card games (GCC) on the market. It's available on iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac, and you can create a deck of cards made up of spells and minions, and we hope that a combination of wits and luck will be enough to beat your opponent. You can level up and collect more cards as you earn money in-game, or buy them in bulk for access to the latest releases.

It's a lot of fun, and it's the kind of multiplayer game you can play anywhere. Many competitors have challenged it, including Magic: The Gathering Arena, Gwentand Legends of Runeterra, to name a few. But what if you could add more players to the same fight? What if you could add a new game mechanic where you can team up with others when it's convenient, and then stab them in the back, in search of victory?

Get together Dark table – a promising CCG candidate who is currently raising money on Kickstarter.

As always with crowdfunding projects, anything can happen, so think twice before investing in Dark table. But I'll tell you in advance that the Doonamai developers exceeded their initial goal of $ 10,000 with nine days to spare. In fact, they have more than $ 15,000 in commitments, so the project is already funded. You'll need to commit at least $ 10 to ensure access to the game, although 265 other backers have spent an average of $ 60 for the game.

I will also tell you that the game will be ready in December 2021 if everything goes well, so you will wait a long time Dark table. But if it is successful then we may be looking at the future of CCG. Dark table It will be available for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and hopefully it will also run on mobile devices sometime in the future.

The game proposes many of the same concepts that you are used to. You will have to build your decks, which you will have to buy in most cases, and you will have to try to make the most of them during the game.

What really attracted me to this project as soon as I saw the presentation is the four player mechanics and politics that are part of Dark table. The developers say it is like bringing Poker to a GCC. But it feels more like game of Thronesespecially if you have played any of the game of Thrones table games.

Each player will be in control of a leader who can recruit heroes to fight for them, build defensive positions, and cast spells. Each stage of preparation (launch) is followed by a battle phase, and all of them will unleash various powers, both for heroes on the field and for the leader.

The units themselves have different powers and abilities, and the game's developers propose a new battle scenario where the experience of a unit can make the difference between life or death. The higher the ability, the less likely the unit is to take damage, even if the actual damage it can do is less than the target.

In addition to that, players can talk and mark their alliances. Anything goes, and the goal is to be the last standing hero. The game will have modes that will reward other achievements, such as dealing damage, upsetting the game's balance, or going to strategy games. Obviously, the most fun will be outwitting the other three players at the table.

Will be Dark table succeed? Only time will tell. Alpha access begins in May of next year and requires a minimum commitment of $ 40. Until then, you can continue playing Hearthstone and all the other GCC alternatives that are available right now on your favorite platforms.

Dark Table crowdfunding trading card game on Kickstarter. Image source: Doonamai