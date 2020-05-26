‘Dangerously hot:’ Los Angeles County opens emergency cooling centers with temperatures reaching triple digits – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML0dba2519b36e0a41a6a2ae1132629f7314% %MINIFYHTML0dba2519b36e0a41a6a2ae1132629f7314%

Searing heat is expected to engulf Southland on Tuesday, and temperatures in the Antedale Valley communities of Palmdale and Lancaster are expected to rise to triple digits.

The National Weather Service has instituted an excessive heat warning for the Antelope Valley that will take effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in place until 7 a.m. from Thursday.

The NWS called the conditions "dangerously hot," saying the Antelope Valley will see highs of 100 to 105 degrees.

Hikers and those looking to exercise outdoors should do it early in the morning before the heat starts.

"We are talking about extreme heat in your forecast, triple digits and the possibility of records in the coming days, even if you live in the valleys, Inland Empire, High Desert, and are not under this excessive heat warning," The meteorologist CBSLA Danielle Gersh said.

A refreshing trend won't come until Friday.

Los Angeles County has opened several cooling centers from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday The centers will operate under guidelines of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are located at: