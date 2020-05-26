‘Dangerously hot:’ Los Angeles County opens emergency cooling centers with temperatures reaching triple digits – Up News Info Los Angeles

The National Weather Service has instituted an excessive heat warning for the Antelope Valley that will take effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in place until 7 a.m. from Thursday.
The NWS called the conditions "dangerously hot," saying the Antelope Valley will see highs of 100 to 105 degrees.
Hikers and those looking to exercise outdoors should do it early in the morning before the heat starts.
"We are talking about extreme heat in your forecast, triple digits and the possibility of records in the coming days, even if you live in the valleys, Inland Empire, High Desert, and are not under this excessive heat warning," The meteorologist CBSLA Danielle Gersh said.
A refreshing trend won't come until Friday.
Los Angeles County has opened several cooling centers from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday The centers will operate under guidelines of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are located at:
- Close to Palmdale: Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 E. Avenue R
- Close to Lancaster: Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2
- Close to Santa Clarita: Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Rd.
- East Los Angeles: Ruben F. Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd.
- Azusa: Valleydale Park, 5525 N. Lake Ellen Ave
- Sylmar: El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St.
- Altadena: Loma Alta Park, 3330 Lincoln Ave.
- The mountain: Grace T. Black Auditorium, 3130 Tyler Ave.