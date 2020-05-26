Dangerous blood clots pose a baffling coronavirus threat

%MINIFYHTML09f22fd4a757ba8a91aa6e28d92512fe13%

First came a high fever, drenching sweat and muscle aches. Then, almost a month later, a strange numbness spread to the right side of his body.

Darlene Gildersleeve thought she had recovered from COVID-19. Doctors said that she just needed to rest. And for several days, no one suspected that his worsening symptoms were related, until a video call on May 4, when his doctor heard his difficulty speaking and consulted a specialist.

"You had two strokes," said a neurologist at the hospital. Hopkinton, New Hampshire, mother of three, is only 43 years old.

Blood clots that can cause strokes, heart attacks, and dangerous blockages in the legs and lungs are increasingly found in COVID-19 patients, including some children. Even small clots that can damage tissue throughout the body have been seen in hospitalized patients and at autopsies, confusing doctors' understanding of what was once considered primarily a respiratory infection.

"I have to be humble and say I don't know what's going on there, but we have to find out because unless you know what the pathogenic mechanism (causing the disease) is, it will be difficult to do an intervention, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the lead The country's infectious disease expert, he commented during an interview in a medical magazine last month.

Doctors and scientists from dozens of hospitals and universities around the world search for answers as they try to measure the risk of clots in patients with viruses and analyze drugs to treat or prevent them.

Gildersleeve said health authorities "must issue an urgent warning about strokes,quot; and the coronavirus. Not knowing the possible link "made me doubt myself,quot; when the symptoms appeared, she said.

Some conditions that make some COVID-19 patients vulnerable to serious complications, such as obesity and diabetes, can increase the risk of clots. But many authorities believe that virus attacks and the way the body responds play an important role.

"COVID-19 is the most thrombotic (clot-producing) disease we have ever seen," said Dr. Alex Spyropoulos, a clot specialist and professor at the Feinstein Institutes of Medical Research in Manhasset, New York.

Coagulation has been seen in other coronavirus infections, including SARS, but on a much smaller scale, he said.

Scientists believe that the coronavirus enters the body through enzyme receptors found throughout the body, including the cells that line the inside of blood vessels. Some theorize that it can promote clotting by somehow damaging those vessels as it spreads. That injury can cause a severe immune response as the body tries to fight off the infection, resulting in inflammation that can also damage vessels and promote clotting, said Dr. Valentin Fuster, director of Mount Sinai Heart Hospital in NY.

It is unclear how many COVID-19 patients develop clots. Studies from China, Europe and the United States suggest rates ranging from 3% to 70% of hospitalized patients with COVID-19; More rigorous research is needed to determine true prevalence, say the National Institutes of Health.

The prevalence in patients with mild disease is unknown, and the agency says there is insufficient evidence to recommend routine blood clot detection for all patients with viruses without symptoms of clotting, which may include swelling, pain, or reddish discoloration in one arm or leg.

Some hospitals have found that 40% of deaths in COVID-19 patients come from blood clots. Spyropoulos said that was true of his 23-hospital system in the New York City area, Northwell Health, which has treated more than 11,000 patients with COVID-19.

Cases there have been cut by almost half in the past month, allowing more time for investigation before a second and perhaps third wave of expected infections, he said, adding: "We are competing against time to answer questions. key clinics. "

Hospitalized patients with any serious illness face increased risks of clots, in part due to being in bed and inactive. They commonly receive anticoagulant medications for prevention. Some doctors are testing higher-than-usual doses for prevention in hospitalized patients with coronavirus.

Some have used powerful blood-clotting drugs, usually used to treat strokes, with mixed results. In a guide issued on May 12, the NIH said more research is needed to show if that approach has any benefit.

Fuster participated in a preliminary investigation of nearly 2,800 COVID-19 patients at five Mount Sinai system hospitals. A look at their results suggests slightly better chances of survival for virus patients in ventilators who received anticoagulants than those who did not. Although the results are inconclusive, all COVID-19 patients at Mount Sinai receive anticoagulants for clot prevention unless they are at risk for bleeding, a possible side effect, Fuster said.

Some COVID-19 patients, like Gildersleeve, develop dangerous clots when their infections seem to have subsided, Spyropoulos said. Patients treated at Northwell for serious illness are sent home with a blood thinner once daily and a study to be published shortly will detail their experiences. Spyropoulos has been a paid consultant to Janssen Pharmaceuticals, makers of Xarelto, the brand of the drug.

Additionally, Northwell is participating in a multicenter study that will evaluate the use of anticoagulants for clot prevention in patients with COVID-19 who are not sick enough to require hospitalization.

In a small study published May 15, doctors at the University of Colorado found that combined scores on two tests that measure blood clotting markers can help determine which patients will develop dangerous large clots. One test measures a protein fragment called a D-dimer, a remnant of dissolved clots. High levels sometimes indicate dangerous clots that form deep in the leg veins and travel to the lungs or other organs.

Dr. Behnood Bikdeli of Columbia University Irving Medical Center said that D-dimer levels in many of his COVID-19 patients have been alarmingly high, up to 50 times higher than normal.

Concern about blood clots in COVID-19 patients sparked a recent 30-page consensus statement from an international group of doctors and researchers. Bikdeli is the main author.

He says tests to find clots that require treatment include x-rays or ultrasound exams, but pose a risk to healthcare workers because the virus is highly contagious. Bikdeli said he fears that when protective equipment is scarce, some dangerous clots have not been diagnosed or treated.

Social distancing can make people more sedentary and more vulnerable to clots, especially older adults, so doctors should encourage activity or exercises that can be done at home as a preventive measure, the statement says. .

Warnell Vega received that advice after collapsing at his home on April 19 from a large clot blocking a pulmonary artery. Doctors at Mount Sinai Morningside think it was related to the coronavirus. Vega, 33, a New York City school lunch maker, spent a week in intensive care with oxygen and anticoagulants, which he was told to continue taking for three months.

"I just have to watch for any bleeding and be careful not to cut myself," Vega said.

Gildersleeve, the New Hampshire stroke patient, was also sent home on a blood thinner. She receives physical therapy to improve strength and balance. You still have some vision and numbness issues that mean driving is out, for now.

Doctors cannot predict when or if he will regain all his abilities.

"I am trying to maintain a positive attitude about recovery," he said. "I have to be patient and listen to my body and not push too hard."

Follow AP medical writer Lindsey Tanner at @LindseyTanner.

