Dallas City Council to consider possible 8% increase in property tax – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– At the cost of Covid-19's strained budgets, Dallas will present city council members on Wednesday with a potential solution: a property tax increase of up to 8%

It's the kind of increase state lawmakers hoped to avoid when they passed a new law last year that required an election to pass any increase in excess of 3.5%.

However, they wrote in an exception, "for a disaster, like a tornado … or other calamity."

When tornadoes hit North Texas last October, the Dallas County Tax Counsel's Office said local governments in affected areas began asking about that exception.

He advised them to seek legal opinion. Now with the pandemic, he says any city, county, or school district could try to argue that it applies to them.

The proposed resolution for the Dallas City Council asks the tax advisor to calculate what an 8% property tax increase would look like.

It would also authorize the city manager to exercise "each and every option,quot; for the disasters declared under the new law "to ensure the continued financial health of the city."

However, council members who have to answer to taxpayers may not be on board.

"I hope we don't pass that resolution and get it off the table," said Council Member Cara Mendelsohn.

She says raising taxes is the easiest solution for a city manager who faces what will no doubt be a tough budget.

The city already forecasts a revenue deficit of nearly $ 45 million for the current fiscal year.

"It is going to be painful. We will have to make some really tough decisions, but that does not mitigate the fact that one of those choices should not be to make it more difficult for our residents," Mendelsohn said.

