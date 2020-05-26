Dak Prescott's contract talk reveals Troy Aikman's voice of reason

%MINIFYHTMLa1c9f1943a1a4b5c9e0050c5b64b0fa713%

Troy Aikman had to know that Dak Prescott's contract would be among the topics covered when he joined 105.3 The Fan in Dallas for an interview on Monday. So one of the statements he made on the radio was unusually questionable.

"I was surprised that there has been so much discussion about his contract," the former Cowboys quarterback, 53, said of the current one. Aikman of all people should understand the pointless amplification of any story related to a Dallas attacking player.

Although the Cowboys are a bit slow on the matter, they reportedly remain determined to sign Prescott, 26, to a long-term contract extension. They have until July 15 to reach a deal with Prescott before he plays the franchise in 2020 and earns $ 31.4 million for a season.

The delay, according to the Dallas Morning News, is that Prescott prefers a four-year contract over the five-year contract the Cowboys have offered. According to the report, the Dallas offer would make Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, at least momentarily.

So Aikman is right to downplay the importance of Prescott's current state.

"It's not like I'm not going to play for the Cowboys in 2020, whether I'm franchised or have a deal, he's going to be here playing and eventually a deal is struck. I'm not on my bucket list when I look at the league and what's going on with the other 31 teams.

"I love everything about (Prescott) … I'm not saying anything the Cowboys don't know. They'll pay him, he's going to make a lot of money and I think he's going to be the Cowboys quarterback for a long, long time and they continue to have a great career & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The NFL's highest-paid quarterback in terms of average annual salary is the Seahawks' Russell Wilson at $ 35 million. The Cowboys who make Prescott the highest-paid new passer will be a formality considering that he will quickly be jumped by Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and, probably, Deshaun Watson of the Texans.

The debate over whether Prescott is worth that much money (is) makes no sense given how the Cowboys feel about him.

"I saw (Cowboys linebacker) Sean Lee the other day here in Santa Barbara," said Aikman. "We started talking about Dak. I said, 'Is there something I'm missing from this guy? Because I love him. "And Sean is also a huge fan, and everyone in that locker room is."