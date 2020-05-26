Cynthia Bailey publicly shows her gratitude to those who served and died for our country

Cynthia Bailey made sure to share a message in memory of those who fought and died for their country. Take a look below and see the reactions this sparked among fans.

"I am eternally grateful to those who served and died for our country and our freedom."

Someone is not on the same page and said: "They did not sacrifice anything for our freedom." They are puppets if the invaders of our lands. They have been murdering our people since they came to our lands. "

A fan also received the comments and said: "Happy Memorial Day remembering everything that separated this country."

Another follower posted this message: ‘Thank you, it was an honor. Although many veterans are still struggling to get the right care, it is appreciated. "

Somoene further mentioned RHOA as expected and said the following: ‘Kenya Serpents U and hides behind the apologies to just die It is not because he genuinely regrets it … We do not accept any more apologies, they just changed the behavior! Happy Memorial Day. "

Another commenter posted this: “ Happy Memorial Day, I hope we can connect soon. I need some advice from you to inspire me so much. I am a hardworking bachelor and an author when I contacted her fiancé. He also said he would let you know thanks at (protected email) & # 39;

In other news, Cynthia announced to her fans and followers that she wrote the prologue to Mike Hill's memoir called "Open Mike." I couldn't be more proud of him, as you will see:

& # 39; Guess what? I wrote my fiancé's foreword @itsmikehill memoirs #openmike! Reading this book is part of the reason I fell in love with this man. I don't think I would be with him today if I hadn't written it. Its truth, vulnerability and transparency was raw but refreshing. Don't take my word for it; read it for yourself. It is available for pre-order! Cynthia captioned her post.

Fans praised the couple as if there was no tomorrow.



