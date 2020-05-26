Creative Ways Small Colorado Businesses Are Making Deliveries

%MINIFYHTML3647524377f77bf2fd78c4bd602ee15813%

When the weather is nice in Aspen, you will find Jimmy's restaurant and bar employees pedaling around town by bike, handing out cocktails from a fridge and an old ice cream cart.

They play music or ring the bells on their bikes, so people know they are rolling down the street. Some of the employees wear original costumes. When they leave the drinks, people often invite them to hang out and chat or have a socially distant drink with them.

Bicycle alcoholic beverage delivery service has helped Jimmy's team stay connected to the locals, and vice versa, while the bar and restaurant are closed for on-site service during the coronavirus pandemic

"Many people miss our food and drinks, but even more than that, many of our guests just miss having a bar, they just miss having a place where people can come and catch up and meet and be part of our community It was really hard not having that, "said Jessica Lischka, Jimmy's general manager and partner.

The pandemic has forced many Colorado companies to think outside the box, sometimes far away. Some have had to completely reinvent themselves to stay afloat, while others have successfully switched to tangential services or offerings.

Several small Colorado businesses are experimenting with unconventional, quirky, and above all, fun delivery methods of bringing food and drinks (and even books, in the case of Boulder’s Trident Booksellers & Cafe) to people's doorsteps.

In Longmont, the popular BrewHop Trolley went offline after Governor Jared Polis ordered bars, restaurants, and breweries to close their restaurants and drinks. The trolley generally drives from one brewery to another (and some cider and distilleries) in Longmont, dropping off and picking up customers who can enjoy a few drinks without driving. Also, traveling on the old tram is just a fun way to spend the day with friends and family.

But of course, with closed taverns and tasting rooms, the BrewHop Trolley had nowhere to go. And its rows of seats for 24 people made it difficult, if not impossible, to practice social distancing. People also started canceling private parties and weddings, which make up a good chunk of the streetcar business.

After the tram stopped working in mid-March, owners David and Radha Lewis put their ideas together and started exchanging ideas. They wanted to support all the struggling breweries, distilleries and cider houses in the city, especially those that do not distribute their products, but how?

They realized that their 25-foot-long, large, green, unforgettable car lovingly named "Dennis Hopper,quot; was the perfect container for delivery. Deliveries would not only help drive business for their partners, but would also put a smile on people's faces and keep the car running. Who wouldn't love to hear the iconic tram "ding ding,quot; down their neighborhood street with delicious cocktails on board?

They tested the idea with the Longtucky Spirits Distillery a few weekends ago and got a great response from Longmont residents. Now they are partnering with Dry Land Distillers to make weekend cocktail deliveries in Longmont and Boulder. They are also looking for other companies to partner with.

“It was the most beautiful day of all; everyone had a lot of fun, "said David Lewis of the first trolley delivery tour." It was a combination of just talking to people, seeing the trolley, cheering them on and supporting local businesses. "

Nels Wroe, co-founder of Dry Land Distillers, said the Trolley BrewHop is part of Longmont's extensive family of beers and spirits. He was concerned that the small tram company would go bankrupt due to the pandemic and wanted to do everything possible to help.

"It's a small way, but we hope this will keep them solvent for the next few months," said Wroe. “It also helps us. It keeps us in the eyes and ears of Longmont and Boulder.

Boulder's Black Cat Organic Farm has also deployed a creative vehicle to deliver fresh vegetables and other foods to Boulder residents: Mabel, the farm truck.

Mabel is a stylish truck with multicolored vegetables and witty phrases like "Little Carrots on Board,quot; painted on the sides. The delivery truck is the brainchild of Eric and Jill Skokan, who also run two Boulder restaurants: Black Cat and Bramble & Hare.

After opening a stall on the farm to sell frozen products and meals prepared by restaurant chefs, the Skokans decided to try something different. They fixed one of their old farm trucks with some paint and rattles, and reused it in a "glorious ice cream truck selling bags of arugula," said Eric Skokan.

Mabel visits different Boulder neighborhoods every day of the week, with a schedule posted online. And as you may have guessed, it is very popular.

"I really thought,‘ In the worst case, we do this for a couple of weeks and end up with an old farm truck named Mabel, "said Eric Skokan. But "Mabel, the farm truck, took off like a rocket. It wasn't intentional, but we stumbled across this really fun way of turning this really dark time into something that makes people smile."

People run to the sidewalk to point at Mabel, then text their neighbors to get them out. Soon, a socially estranged group has gathered around the truck, with neighbors checking and catching up.

"They are middle-aged people like me, reliving the ice cream truck experience, and instead of suckers they are bunches of carrots," said Eric Skokan. "The joy that you see on people's faces when Mabel arrives is priceless."

Mabel has been so successful that the Skokans plan to create an entire fleet. They are also creating and distributing garden signs that customers can post to tell Mabel to stop.

Like many small business owners, Eric Skokan is just trying to keep up with the new and changing normal. But he is glad that he had a relatively simple idea that brings so much happiness to people.

"This is all so new," he said. "If you had asked me a few months ago if I could have imagined any of the things we are doing, it is all nonsense. There is no way."

