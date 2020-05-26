COVID-19 security measures are an essential business when air conditioning blows during a pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML9f226984fb45fe2a4f5490c64d4621a913%

PLEASANTON (KPIX) – For the second day in a row, the heat is still on. A Pleasanton's owner's air conditioning unit is turned off, and that's a difficult situation during this pandemic.

That means calling a service company for repair, and at this time, COVID-19 security measures are essential.

Since Service Champions Heating and Air is an essential business. It means that they have to enter the houses safely.

"Well we've always had a lot of safety precautions even before COVID, we've just taken it to a different level to protect our customers," said owner Kevin Comerford.

He says the priority calls are for older people who are sheltering in place and in some cases suffocating.

“They need air conditioning now. It is not someone trying to play with you, so again it is very important. But they are calling a company that is taking every precaution and has all the PPE equipment that we are all supposed to have, "Comerford says.

Blake Koscielak is a Service Champions technician.

"In addition to our normal tools, I need gloves to make sure I protect clients, obviously we need a face mask to make sure you interact with people as safely as possible," said Koscielak. "We also use floor protectors, so every time we go to someone's house we make sure to cover my boots, and we also put a mat in front of someone's front door."

It turns out the problem was just a tripped breaker, possibly an overloaded breaker, so the air conditioner is working again.

Here are some tips from Service Champions. If your air conditioner is blowing warmer air or if you hear a noise, be sure to change the filter that may need to be replaced. That in itself could make the unit work better.

Also, Service Champions is hiring. Due to increased customer demand during this pandemic, the company is not only hiring and offering paid AC repair training, but is also offering paid COVID-19 security training.