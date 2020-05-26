Country music star expelled from Kid Rock bar – Up News Info Detroit

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) – Country music singer Morgan Wallen apologized Sunday after his weekend arrest on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Wallen, 27, was arrested Saturday night after being kicked out of the Kid Rock bar in downtown Nashville, the media reported.

Wallen said on Twitter that he and some friends were "playing horse,quot; after a few stops at the bar.

"We are not referring to any damage, and we want to apologize to any bar staff member or anyone affected," Wallen tweeted. “Thanks to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their work with the class. I love you all."

Wallen's hits include "Glasses of Whiskey,quot; and "Chasin’ You ". She competed on "The Voice,quot; in 2014 and co-wrote songs for Jason Aldean and Kane Brown.

