Country music star expelled from Kid Rock bar – Up News Info Detroit

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) – Country music singer Morgan Wallen apologized Sunday after his weekend arrest on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 8: Kid Rock induces Cheap Trick at the 31st Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

Wallen, 27, was arrested Saturday night after being kicked out of the Kid Rock bar in downtown Nashville, the media reported.

Wallen said on Twitter that he and some friends were "playing horse,quot; after a few stops at the bar.

"We are not referring to any damage, and we want to apologize to any bar staff member or anyone affected," Wallen tweeted. “Thanks to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their work with the class. I love you all."

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 10: Morgan Wallen performs on stage during CASH FEST in celebration of the YouTube original documentary THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH at the War Memorial Auditorium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for YouTube)

Wallen's hits include "Glasses of Whiskey,quot; and "Chasin’ You ". She competed on "The Voice,quot; in 2014 and co-wrote songs for Jason Aldean and Kane Brown.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

