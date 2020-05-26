Could this chip give the Pixel 6 a shot at iPhone 12? – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLdc9283f676ba22f6d0db4b08db98603e13%

The Pixel 5's specs will be disappointing, based on recent leaks, especially compared to the iPhone 12 series that will feature Apple's next-generation flagship A14 processor.

While Pixel 5 could be as powerful as Pixel 4, Pixel 6 could make up for Google's mistakes.

Arm has just released a series of mobile processors that will power next year's flagship series, including a powerful new Cortex-X1 chip that could power premium phones like the Pixel 6.

I've written quite a bit about how and why Google will ruin the Pixel 5 this year, and it really boils down to this: For reasons that may be out of Google's control, the upcoming "flagship,quot; Pixel phone will be just as powerful as the Pixel 4, if that's how it is. The silver lining is that the Pixel 5 will be a transition phone for the company in a year that will already be painful for smartphone manufacturers. But with the Pixel 6, we could finally see the innovation from Google that we were waiting for: a custom processor to rival the iPhone. Make no mistake, specs and performance are important, and they are more important to Android fans and device makers than Apple or Google.

%MINIFYHTMLdc9283f676ba22f6d0db4b08db98603e14% %MINIFYHTMLdc9283f676ba22f6d0db4b08db98603e14%

The A series chip on the iPhone is the processor to beat. As I've explained before, when the iPhone 12's A14 chip arrives, it will wipe out the Pixel 5's performance, even if Google decided to release the Snapdragon 865 chip after all (although this is unlikely). But next year, flagship Android phones could finally have a real response to the A-series chip, and that's Arm's new benchmark flagship chip, the Cortex-X1 CPU.

Arm on Tuesday announced a variety of new silicon designs that will power the next generation of mobile devices, including flagship smartphones that will succeed the Galaxy S20, OnePlus 8, and Pixel 4. We're looking at the new Cortex-A78 CPU, the Mali-GPU. G78 and NPU Ethos-N78. But the most exciting announcement is the Cortex-X Custom program that will allow companies to create even more powerful chip designs in the future, including CPUs that could achieve the kind of performance that only iPhones and iPads offer.

The Cortex-A78 will deliver precisely the generational performance and efficiency bumps we expect. That's a 20% performance upgrade thanks in part to the new 5nm process architecture, and a 50% drop in power usage while offering the same performance. Again, the more efficient 5nm process will also help with that. This could easily be the model for the main core of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 successor.

<img loading = "lazy,quot; data-attach-id = "5834194,quot; data-permalink = "https://bgr.com/2020/05/26/pixel-5-specs-vs-iphone-12-and-arm -cortex-x1-cpu-hope-pixel-6 / arm-cortex-x1-chip-1 / "data-orig-file =" https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex -x1-chip-1.jpg? quality = 70 & strip = all "data-orig-size =" 1040,560 "data-comments-open =" 0 "data-image-meta =" {"opening,quot;: " 0 "," credit ":" "," camera ":" "," caption ":" "," created_timestamp ":" 0 "," copyright ":" "," focal_length ":" 0 "," iso " : "0,quot;, "shutter speed,quot;: "0,quot;, "title,quot;: "", "orientation,quot;: "0,quot;} "data-image-title =" arm-cortex-x1-chip-1 "data- image-description = " Introducing the Arm Cortex-X1 custom chip: slides from Arm's May 26, 2020 announcement. "data-medium-file =" https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-1.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all,amp;w=300 "data-large-file = "https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-1.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all,amp;w=834,quot; class = "size-large wp-image-5834194,quot; src = "https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-1.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all,amp;w=834,amp;h=449,quot; alt = "" width = "834,quot; height = "449,quot; srcset = "https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-1.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all,amp;w=834,amp;h=449 834w, https: // boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-1.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all,amp;w=150,amp;h=81 150w, https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05 /arm-cortex-x1-chip-1.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all,amp;w=300,amp;h=162 300w, https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-1. jpg? quality = 70 & strip = all & w = 768 & h = 414 768w, https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-1.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all & w = 1024 & h = 551 1024w, https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-1.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all 1040w "sizes =" (width maximum: 834px) 100vw, 834px "/> Image Source: Arm

But the Cortex-X1 chip really stole the limelight. The chip will deliver 22% faster performance than the Cortex-A78, and it will be 30% faster than the Snapdragon 865. It will also cater to customers looking for custom solutions – the first paragraph in Arm's blog post about it. makes it very clear:

Cortex-X1 is the most powerful Cortex CPU to date, with 30 percent maximum performance improvements in the next generation over the current Arm Cortex-A77 CPU. It is designed to deliver maximum performance for next-generation custom solutions.

When it comes to performance gains, AnandTech explains it better (our emphasis):

the Cortex-A78 it would generally end up with the same power consumption as current-generation A77 products, like the Snapdragon 865, with vendors possibly using the proceeds from the process to get the last hundred MHz required to reach the 3GHz mark. The performance projection here is based largely on Arm's + 7% performance boost as well as a small clock boost. It would be a respectable update, but nothing too devastating in terms of generational updates. The performance boost of an X1 system would be extremely competitive here, essentially 37% faster than a Snapdragon 865 SoC today. That's a huge generation gap and would put Arm a long way from Apple's A13 cores, although in reality its competition would be the next A14.

Yes, the A14 will probably still be faster than the Arm CPU when all is said and done. But Android phones are closer to reaching Apple than they have recently. The Snapdragon 865 isn't really the answer to the A14 – it's the answer to the A13 that launched last fall, and still can't touch the A13 in terms of performance.

<img loading = "lazy,quot; data-attach-id = "5834193,quot; data-permalink = "https://bgr.com/2020/05/26/pixel-5-specs-vs-iphone-12-and-arm -cortex-x1-cpu-hope-pixel-6 / arm-cortex-x1-chip-2 / "data-orig-file =" https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex -x1-chip-2.jpg? quality = 70 & strip = all "data-orig-size =" 1040,557 "data-comments-open =" 0 "data-image-meta =" {"opening,quot;: " 0 "," credit ":" "," camera ":" "," caption ":" "," created_timestamp ":" 0 "," copyright ":" "," focal_length ":" 0 "," iso " : "0,quot;, "shutter speed,quot;: "0,quot;, "title,quot;: "", "orientation,quot;: "0,quot;} "data-image-title =" arm-cortex-x1-chip-2 "data- image-description = " %MINIFYHTMLdc9283f676ba22f6d0db4b08db98603e15% Introducing the Arm Cortex-X1 custom chip: slides from Arm's May 26, 2020 announcement. "data-medium-file =" https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-2.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all,amp;w=300 "data-large-file = "https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-2.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all,amp;w=834,quot; class = "size-large wp-image-5834193,quot; src = "https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-2.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all,amp;w=834,amp;h=447,quot; alt = "" width = "834,quot; height = "447,quot; srcset = "https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-2.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all,amp;w=834,amp;h=447 834w, https: // boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-2.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all,amp;w=150,amp;h=80 150w, https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05 /arm-cortex-x1-chip-2.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all,amp;w=300,amp;h=161 300w, https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-2. jpg? quality = 70 & strip = all & w = 768 & h = 411 768w, https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-2.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all & w = 1024 & h = 548 1024w, https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-2.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all 1040w "sizes =" (width maximum: 834px) 100vw, 834px "/> Image Source: Arm

There is no guarantee that Google will opt for the Cortex-X1 in its quest to develop its own custom chip. But the news on the street is that Samsung will partner with Google in the company. For starters, Samsung hasn't had much luck with its own Exynos chips. The Galaxy S20 series is the latest reminder of that.

Interestingly, Samsung was registered to applaud Arm's newest chips.

"Samsung and Arm have a strong technology partnership, and we are excited to see the new direction Arm is taking with the custom Cortex-X program, which enables innovation in the Android ecosystem for next-generation user experiences," he said. Joonseok Kim, Samsung Electronics vice president of the SoC design team.

<img loading = "lazy,quot; data-attach-id = "5834192,quot; data-permalink = "https://bgr.com/2020/05/26/pixel-5-specs-vs-iphone-12-and-arm -cortex-x1-cpu-hope-pixel-6 / arm-cortex-x1-chip-3 / "data-orig-file =" https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex -x1-chip-3.jpg? quality = 70 & strip = all "data-orig-size =" 1040,551 "data-comments-open =" 0 "data-image-meta =" {"opening,quot;: " 0 "," credit ":" "," camera ":" "," caption ":" "," created_timestamp ":" 0 "," copyright ":" "," focal_length ":" 0 "," iso " : "0,quot;, "shutter speed,quot;: "0,quot;, "title,quot;: "", "orientation,quot;: "0,quot;} "data-image-title =" arm-cortex-x1-chip-3 "data- image-description = " Introducing the Arm Cortex-X1 custom chip: slides from Arm's May 26, 2020 announcement. "data-medium-file =" https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-3.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all,amp;w=300 "data-large-file = "https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-3.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all,amp;w=834,quot; class = "size-large wp-image-5834192,quot; src = "https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-3.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all,amp;w=834,amp;h=442,quot; alt = "" width = "834,quot; height = "442,quot; srcset = "https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-3.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all,amp;w=834,amp;h=442 834w, https: // boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-3.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all,amp;w=150,amp;h=79 150w, https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05 /arm-cortex-x1-chip-3.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all,amp;w=300,amp;h=159 300w, https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-3. jpg? quality = 70 & strip = all & w = 768 & h = 407 768w, https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-3.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all & w = 1024 & h = 543 1024w, https://boygeniusreport.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/arm-cortex-x1-chip-3.jpg?quality=70,amp;strip=all 1040w "sizes =" (width maximum: 834px) 100vw, 834px "/> Image Source: Arm

How AnandTech he notes, a quote like that is somewhat unusual from Samsung:

It's extremely rare to hear Samsung talk about a new Arm IP like this during a launch, and I think it's pretty safe to say that this is largely indirect confirmation that they are licensees of X1 cores. In that case, we'll look at the core in the next generation of iconic Exynos chipsets. Looking back on what happened to Samsung's custom CPU design team last year, as well as the mediocre performance of its custom cores, the very existence of the X1 likely further sealed the fate of its core custom efforts.

This is more indicative of Samsung's own plans to make its mobile products even more competitive than a Google-Samsung partnership. But while Google can afford to lose another year with a disappointing Pixel 5, the Pixel 6 needs to put the brand back on the map. Arm Cortex-X1 and Samsung could make that happen.

Whether the Cortex-X1 will have a future in the Pixel 6 or not, what is clear is that Google is more than aware of the Pixel's shortcomings and plans to fix the problems. "Hardware is difficult," said Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a recent interview with The edge, but progress is being made, as you can see in the full quote below:

The past few years have been an important integration phase for us because we have combined our Google hardware efforts with Nest. We absorbed HTC's mobile division. So there have been many seams together. And we also have a wide portfolio of products. So it was definitely a construction phase. We are super committed for the long term. Hardware is tough. And it definitely has components, which take real time to get right, thinking about the underlying silicon or the screen or the camera or any of those tacks. And we are definitely investing in that, but that timeline. I think we have made a lot of progress.

Arm's full set of CPU announcements is available on its website.

Google's Pixel 4 smartphone sits on a rock, fully aware that it is neither faster nor better looking than the latest iPhones. Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR