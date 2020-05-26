Coronavirus summary: what happened today

"We have met the enemy, and he is us,quot;
Pogo said it about literary men in 1971, but the comic possum could have been reading the minds of many Americans today. As the nation begins to reopen, what really worries them, perhaps as much as the coronavirus itself, is the threat they feel from other people's irresponsible behavior.
When The Times and Siena College surveyed people in the New York area about When they feel comfortable attending live events like concerts, plays, and ball games again, most said they would probably wait until 2021. Reason # 1 to hesitate: They didn't trust everyone in the audience to obey the rules. Masks and keep a safe distance.
The holiday weekend provided many new reasons to feel this way. Social media and television reports showed that people flocked to beaches, parks and resorts across the country in vain as if there was no pandemic.
"This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks being substantially delayed by the progress we've made in slowing down the spread of Covid-19," said Dr. Sam Page, a St. Louis County executive, in the release.
Assault with infectious intent: By keeping people home, the pandemic has increased dramatically It reduced some types of crime, but has led to an alarming new one: handling the virus as a weapon. Police officers in Michigan reported being spit on by people claiming to have Covid-19 and at least one instance of a suspect licking the window of a police car in hopes of spreading the virus.
Where American cases are on the rise
While the number of new cases and deaths reported each day in the United States overall is gradually decreasing, the trend is not the same everywhere. In about a dozen states, the numbers are heading upwards.
Many of those states began reopening their economies from the beginning, in April or early May, and have seen new cases jump in the weeks that followed. They include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Others, such as Arkansas, North Dakota and Oklahoma, have never issued stay-at-home orders across the state and have begun to lift the tighter restrictions they did impose.
Data may reflect increased testability in some places; in other words, more detection instead of more infection. But they can also be signs of a "second wave,quot; of new cases: many experts have warned that relaxing social distancing measures too soon could allow the virus to recover and start spreading rapidly again.
Wuhan tries to test everyone
Many experts have spoken about the need for widespread or even universal testing to really seize the coronavirus, but few governments have attempted such a big task. One yes, the city of Wuhan, China, where the global outbreak began, offers some lessons.
The city spent months under one if the most draconian blockade regimes anywhere, but several new cases emerged later. Therefore, officials decided to have each resident evaluated as quickly as possible. Thousands of workers were sent out for home visits, and messages were broadcast urging people to test through loudspeakers. In less than two weeks, the city It has already examined 6.5 million people.
The city has found only about 200 new cases of coronavirus so far, mostly in people without symptoms, a confirmation of its success in taming its outbreak.
But some Chinese medical experts have questioned the need for Wuhan's comprehensive approach, given that the city now has only a small handful of symptomatic cases. A virologist argued that a city of that size would need to analyze a sample of only around 100,000 people to accurately assess its outbreak.
Chopstick changes? The Chinese government has called for the use of serving utensils instead of personal chopsticks to share food. But many citizens have resisted, ready to abandon an important expression of community culture.
"A number is an imperfect measure when applied to the human condition," writes Dan Barry in an accompanying essay. "One number provides an answer to how many, but it can never convey the individual arcs of life, the 100,000 ways to greet the morning and say good night."
Share safely. Feed friends and family food while reducing the risk of transmitting or contracting the virus. Here's a way: When you deliver, wear a mask, place the food six feet from the door, and then step back so those inside can retrieve it.
Avoid exhaustion. Working from home can make it seem like you're always on the clock. Restore some balance by incorporating some flexibility into your schedule, perhaps with a break to run errands or go for a walk when work is slow.
What are you doing
I am building a Corona Cairn in my front yard: one rock for each day in isolation. While living near a beach, I bring rocks on my daily walk. After an initial unstable start, the cairn is now approximately 30 inches tall and around 70 rocks. I will continue to build it until the pandemic is declared.
– Ann Salpeter, Nanaimo, British Columbia
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.