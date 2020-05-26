Coronavirus, Russia, Dominic Cummings: his report on Tuesday

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).

Good Morning.

We are covering an unfulfilled promise of Russian medical workers, the fury for a chief aide to the leader of Great Britain and a dreaded flood of litigation in Spain.

At an unusual press conference on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's closest aide, Dominic Cummings, He sought public sympathy, but did not apologize for breaking Britain's blockade rules by driving hundreds of miles out of London with his sick wife and son in March.

Mr. Cummings defended his actions as "reasonable under the circumstances," saying that he went to his parents' home in Durham to ensure that his son would receive care in the event that he and his wife became ill.

The scandal has consumed the British media for days, and most prime ministers could have released Cummings by now. But Mr. Johnson is still supporting him, illustrating what analysts see as his deep dependence on the mercurial adviser.

Johnson announced on Monday the relaxation of more restrictions, with open-air markets and car dealerships to reopen on June 1, and department stores and small stores on June 15.

The promise of up to $ 1,100 per month for each doctor was intended to show Putin's proudest achievement, the revitalization of the Russian state after the chaos of the 1990s.

But less than half of medical workers across the country have received the money, Putin said recently, accusing officials in 29 regions of ignoring his order. And some medical workers who went public about it were questioned by the authorities.

Quotable: "The diagnosis is obvious," said Dmitri Drize, a Moscow-based human rights lawyer. "Officials have forgotten how to make decisions on their own. And this disease is worse than the coronavirus. "

Background: Russia has more than 350,000 cases, more than any other country except the United States and Brazil. Putin's approval rating has been affected by the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Details: A judge expects up to 150,000 people to file for bankruptcy, compared to a few thousand last year. And some Spaniards who lost loved ones to the virus filed a lawsuit accusing the government of negligent homicide.

"What have we learned? Honestly, less about school than ourselves, "he wrote." Our children said they were surprised to discover how hard their parents worked. I came out with a deeper understanding of my children as students. "

Christopher Flavelle, a Times reporter who covers the weather, recently called Samantha Montano, professor of emergency management at the University of Nebraska, Omaha, and asked what was making local officials nervous as the season approached. hurricanes. His answer: a shortage of volunteers, caused by the coronavirus.

The US disaster response system. USA It relies heavily on volunteers, most of whom are older people at increased risk of contracting the virus. Many of them will not be able to fly into disaster areas.

"Volunteers do everything," said Dr. Montano, giving donations, removing debris from the roads, repairing houses, helping survivors navigate state and federal aid programs. "Every task we do in emergency management involves volunteers," he said.
