Coronavirus in Colorado, May 26: a look at the latest updates on COVID-19

%MINIFYHTML174e56804fa6ef4a126ed0639f01fbe813%

On Monday, only one new coronavirus-related death was reported in Colorado: It was the first time since March 23 that the number of deaths had been so low for a single day. The total number of new cases reported in Monday's data also decreased significantly compared to previous weeks.

%MINIFYHTML174e56804fa6ef4a126ed0639f01fbe814% %MINIFYHTML174e56804fa6ef4a126ed0639f01fbe814%

Also Monday, Governor Polis announced that restaurants in Colorado may reopen for customers who eat as of Wednesday, but there are restrictions.

Meanwhile, local city and county governments are preparing for huge budget holes, and RTD faces high winds against the coronavirus.

Throughout the day, we'll share the latest coverage from the Denver Post journalists on the coronavirus outbreak on this page. Also, keep in mind that Up News Info is supported by its readers to provide this in-depth coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, so consider purchasing a subscription if you haven't already.

Here are the updates from May 25.

%MINIFYHTML174e56804fa6ef4a126ed0639f01fbe815%

What's new

Colorado cities and counties prepare for fiscal remnants of coronavirus, even with federal aid

Colorado restaurants can resume meals in person starting this week, says governor

RTD faces serious setbacks as transit agency begins to get out of control of coronavirus

Coronavirus in Colorado: total cases mark up to 24,269; only one death recorded in the last 24 hours

WHO warns that first wave of coronavirus pandemic is not over, dampens hopes

US company tests coronavirus vaccine candidate in Australia

Resources

These Colorado grocery stores, retail outlets, and restaurants have outbreaks of coronavirus

More symptoms, no hit drugs: what we now know, and don't know yet, about the coronavirus

These Colorado cities and counties require that masks be worn in public places.

These Colorado counties have extended their stay-at-home orders

Colorado coronavirus faq

Coronavirus Timeline: An In-Depth Look at COVID-19 in Colorado

Colorado Coronavirus Map: Where Are Cases Reported?

Colorado unemployment FAQ: how to apply, missing PIN details, and more

Do I have the coronavirus? This is what you should do if you are not sure.

Colorado Coronavirus Housing FAQs: Resources for Renters and Homeowners

How social distancing works and what it means to you

Within the growing movement against the closure of Colorado

The numbers

Live blog

(function (d, s, id) {var js, ijs = d.getElementsByTagName (s) (0); if (d.getElementById (id)) return; js = d.createElement (s); js.id = id ; js.src = "http://embed.scribblelive.com/widgets/embed.js,quot;; ijs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, ijs);} (document, "script,quot;, "scrbbl-js,quot;));

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.

%MINIFYHTML174e56804fa6ef4a126ed0639f01fbe816%