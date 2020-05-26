Cops Block Colorado Bill to Require Mental Health Exam Coverage

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis opposes a bipartisan bill that would require Colorado insurers to cover annual mental health screenings, dampening hopes of sponsors that he can pass the remainder of the legislative session.

Polis wrote a letter last month saying he would not sign more invoices with insurance mandates after signing an invoice to require insurers to cover infertility treatments. Sponsors of House Bill 1086, the mental health and wellness screening bill, hoped that the governor would allow his bill to become law without his signature, but after talking to his office, he is concerned that the Polis opposition may kill him entirely. Sponsors say their bill is even more important during the current public health crisis, as people report high levels of anxiety, mental health problems, and substance use.

Representative Dafna Michaelson Jenet realized her bill was in trouble when she saw that it was not on the schedule for the continuation of the session. The bill was passed by the House and its first committee in the Senate before lawmakers suspended the session in March.

"Right now, everyone is trying to find a vaccine for physical illness, and as soon as we can, we will do our best to make as many people as willing to get vaccinated," said Michaelson Jenet. a Democrat from Commerce City. “This invoice is exactly what we need exactly at the moment. It is the vaccine for the mental health crisis of COVID-19 ”, he added.

Michaelson Jenet had presented other mental health bills this session, many of which are likely to be postponed due to the crisis, but he believes it is important to approve this as soon as possible.

Republican Rep. Colin Larson of Littleton is also a sponsor. He said he continues to support the bill, but sponsors should give it up if the rest of the General Assembly and the governor don't support it.

"In a lot of things I really believed in, which I think were good ideas, I just agreed to die," he said.

