Cops Block Colorado Bill to Require Mental Health Exam Coverage

%MINIFYHTML00ddd161385fdd9c5eb19c7cfbfde1f113%

%MINIFYHTML00ddd161385fdd9c5eb19c7cfbfde1f114% %MINIFYHTML00ddd161385fdd9c5eb19c7cfbfde1f114%

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis opposes a bipartisan bill that would require Colorado insurers to cover annual mental health screenings, dampening hopes of sponsors that he can pass the remainder of the legislative session.

Polis wrote a letter last month saying he would not sign more invoices with insurance mandates after signing an invoice to require insurers to cover infertility treatments. Sponsors of House Bill 1086, the mental health and wellness screening bill, hoped that the governor would allow his bill to become law without his signature, but after talking to his office, he is concerned that the Polis opposition may kill him entirely. Sponsors say their bill is even more important during the current public health crisis, as people report high levels of anxiety, mental health problems, and substance use.

Representative Dafna Michaelson Jenet realized her bill was in trouble when she saw that it was not on the schedule for the continuation of the session. The bill was passed by the House and its first committee in the Senate before lawmakers suspended the session in March.

"Right now, everyone is trying to find a vaccine for physical illness, and as soon as we can, we will do our best to make as many people as willing to get vaccinated," said Michaelson Jenet. a Democrat from Commerce City. “This invoice is exactly what we need exactly at the moment. It is the vaccine for the mental health crisis of COVID-19 ”, he added.

Michaelson Jenet had presented other mental health bills this session, many of which are likely to be postponed due to the crisis, but he believes it is important to approve this as soon as possible.

Republican Rep. Colin Larson of Littleton is also a sponsor. He said he continues to support the bill, but sponsors should give it up if the rest of the General Assembly and the governor don't support it.

%MINIFYHTML00ddd161385fdd9c5eb19c7cfbfde1f115%

"In a lot of things I really believed in, which I think were good ideas, I just agreed to die," he said.

Michaelson Jenet said he wants to help achieve true parity between mental and physical health, as guaranteed by the federal government. She knows there is no opposition to the bill, except from the governor's office, she said.

When asked if the governor would veto the bill if it was passed, spokesman Conor Cahill said the governor was clear in his signing statement that he would require future bills to include a process for an objective analysis of how much it would cost or would save Colorado residents a new requirement.

Cahill said staff continues to work with proponents "to find a pleasant way forward,quot; and that the governor is dedicated to behavioral health care. However, this is not the time to increase the cost of health care, which is the biggest barrier to access, he said.

Michaelson Jenet points to studies indicating that prevention and early intervention lower costs, which she said insurers also acknowledge.

The Colorado Hospital Association and the Colorado Association of Health Plans are monitoring the bill. Amanda Massey, executive director of the latest group, said at the sponsors 'press conference earlier this year that increasing members' access to mental health care reduces costs in the long term.

On Tuesday, Massey said in a statement that the Colorado Health Plan Association wants members to use their mental health coverage. "However," he added, "all benefits required by the legislature come at a cost to consumers, and this bill will affect premiums for Colorado residents."

Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, said at a news conference Tuesday that leaders are still considering letting mental health bills move forward, but are trying to avoid unnecessary conflict as they prioritize what they can achieve in three weeks.