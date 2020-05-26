"Completely and completely in poor condition,quot;: Video of fatal arrest shows MPD officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck for at least 7 minutes – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML858c5aa9856136a06965a3559fda8c7311%

%MINIFYHTML858c5aa9856136a06965a3559fda8c7312% %MINIFYHTML858c5aa9856136a06965a3559fda8c7312%

An FBI investigation is underway following a fatal encounter Monday between Minneapolis police and an unarmed black man.

In a statement early Tuesday, police said the man had a medical incident during an attempted arrest. However, the video of the encounter shows an officer with his knee around the man's neck for at least seven minutes. Before the man loses consciousness, he repeatedly tells officers that he cannot breathe.

Minnesota leaders are holding the officers involved accountable. Representative Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis, asked the Justice Department to investigate immediately.

"It is disgusting to see this black man being killed while imploring helpless help," he said in a statement.

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan also reacted to the incident, calling the video "disturbing,quot; and demanding justice.

“The lack of humanity in this disturbing video is disgusting. We will get answers and seek justice, ”said Walz.

RELATED: "Being Black in America Shouldn't Be a Death Sentence,quot;: Officials Respond to George Floyd's Death

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke bluntly about the graphic video, which has been widely circulated online.

"Being black in the United States should not be a death sentence," he said, adding: "What we saw is horrible, completely and completely in bad shape."

Thread: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls the incident a 40-year-old black man who died while under arrest "wrong on all levels." An FB video shows an MPD officer pinning the man down while saying he can't breathe. "This does not reflect the MPD values." #wcco pic.twitter.com/f9T6mvMkPI – Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) May 26, 2020

A lawyer representing the man's family identified him as George Floyd. He said the unfair use of force by officers on a nonviolent charge cost Floyd his life.

According to Minneapolis police, the meeting between Floyd and the officers occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, when police were called to the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South by a report of a man trying to use forged documents at Cup Foods.

Officers found Floyd in a car at the scene. He looked intoxicated, police say. The officers ordered him to get out of the car.

"After he came out, he physically resisted officers," police spokesman John Elder told reporters early Tuesday. "Officers were able to handcuff the suspect and noted that the man was suffering from medical problems."

An ambulance brought Floyd to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died, according to police.

During the night, the video of the arrest attempt circulated on social networks. Posted by Darnella Frazier on Facebook, the nine-minute video shows a white officer pressing his knee to Floyd's neck behind a squad. While lying on his stomach on the road, Floyd moans repeatedly and says he can't breathe.

"You are not even resisting arrest at this time, brother," a viewer tells the white officer and his partner in the video. "You're holding her breath right now, do you think it's cool?"

%MINIFYHTML858c5aa9856136a06965a3559fda8c7313%

After about five minutes, Floyd stops moving and appears unconscious. People in the gathered crowd plead with officers to check Floyd's pulse. The officer on Floyd's neck does not lift his knee until medical personnel arrive and take him to an ambulance.

RELATED: Force Use Experts Say Police Detained George Floyd For Too Long

At the Tuesday morning press conference with the mayor, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo did not specifically address the video, but said she received information from the community that prompted her to contact the FBI. The investigation is now being conducted by federal authorities with the help of the Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension.

The officers involved in Floyd's death are "relieved of their duty," the police chief said. This is different from the typical administrative license, but is still paid without any law enforcement obligations. The names of the officers involved have yet to be released.

Lt. Bob Kroll of the Minneapolis Federation of Police Officers said the union intends to provide full support to the officers.

"Now is not the time to rush to trial and immediately convict our officers," he said. "An in-depth investigation is underway. Our officers are fully cooperating. We should review all the videos. We must wait for the forensic doctor's report. "

Protesters were already seen outside the Minneapolis Third Police Precinct on Lake Street on Tuesday afternoon.

People protest outside the Minneapolis Police Station on Lake Street about the murder of George Floyd, as cars drive honking their horn in solidarity.@Up News Info pic.twitter.com/x0QTiSFidP – Sam Jones (@PhotojournSam) May 26, 2020

Another protest is planned for Tuesday night at the scene of the incident, where an impromptu monument appeared Tuesday noon. The nightly protest is being organized by various groups of local activists, including the NAACP of Minneapolis, Communities Against Police Brutality and the Black Lives Matter Twin Cities.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the city's mayor expressed his condolences to Floyd's family and the black community.

"He shouldn't have died," said Frey.

My observations were delivered early this morning and the video below. https://t.co/qC2IgWdm1T pic.twitter.com/XWXhSygaCY – Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 26, 2020

Floyd's death is reminiscent of the death of another unarmed black man, Eric Garner. In 2014, he died after a New York City police officer strangled him during an arrest attempt for selling individual cigarettes.

The video of the spectator incident showed Garner telling officers: "I can't breathe." The phrase quickly became a rallying cry during the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and national protests by the use of force by the police.

The officer who placed Garner in the choke was fired but not charged.