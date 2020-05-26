Colorado schools may require temperature controls, combination of classroom and online classes for the fall semester

%MINIFYHTMLabe1ef1c3c6ffc7c365b25518a9a714c13%

%MINIFYHTMLabe1ef1c3c6ffc7c365b25518a9a714c14% %MINIFYHTMLabe1ef1c3c6ffc7c365b25518a9a714c14%

The Colorado Department of Education released new guidelines Tuesday to help school districts prepare to reopen during the fall semester amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but did not confirm that in-person classes will happen.

"Our goal … is to start in-person learning this fall, but we really need to see how the data is progressing," Colorado Commissioner of Education Dr. Katy Anthes said during a virtual press conference. "This set of tools is intended to provide contingencies and options for what happens."

As recommended by state officials, schools may have to intermittently take advantage of remote learning, stagger student schedules, and conduct health screenings to ensure students and staff can safely participate in classes. .

The Department of Education analyzed approaches from other countries and collaborated with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and local superintendents to draft the guidelines, which Anthes called a work in progress. Regulators are seeking comments, which the public can submit online.

"Without a doubt, we know that the school will look different this coming year," said Anthes. "There will be a whole new set of rules and protocols that schools will need to implement to minimize the spread of COVID-19."

The guidelines cover a variety of problems, including how to safely reopen a facility, how to deal with a positive case of COVID-19, and how to properly disinfect shared spaces and supplies. Public and private schools will be required to follow the health and safety precautions set forth in Governor Jared Polis' executive orders. These include forcing educators to wear face masks and assessing the temperatures of students and staff upon arrival at school, among other requirements.

%MINIFYHTMLabe1ef1c3c6ffc7c365b25518a9a714c15%

The Department of Education also noted that in-person learning may be affected by an outbreak or an executive order, and proposed options for a combination of on-site and remote education.

Jeffco Public Schools leaders are already planning a combined approach for the 2020-2021 school year. The district's recently released plan calls for a scheduled rotation of in-person and remote learning to avoid having too many people in each school at one time. Superintendent Jason Glass told Up News Info that he expects social distancing guidelines to persist through the fall, so he proposed "A,quot; and "B,quot; days or weeks during which students would exchange time spent learning from home. over time in the classroom.

Other districts, such as the Cherry Creek School District, are debating a similar rotation, Superintendent Scott Siegfried told the Aurora Sentinel. Even the University of Colorado, which unveiled its plan for the fall 2020 semester on Tuesday, is proposing small in-person classes through Thanksgiving and online learning thereafter to reduce the risk that Students bring the virus back to campus after going home for the holidays.

However, all of this is subject to change in the coming months if the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 change, Anthes said.

"This is an evolving situation with the virus still active in our community," he said. "Therefore, the school year will be affected by public health orders, COVID-19 incident rates for new cases, and any progress our medical community makes in treatment."