Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart may not have ended forever, multiple sources say – here's why!

At this point, you may have heard reports that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are no longer a couple. However, an internal report claims to know that its division may not be permanent.

Furthermore, multiple sources suggested that part of the reason they took a break was the blockade amid the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic.

After all, the two Riverdale actors have been quarantined separately, and the distance has allegedly caused their romance to get a bit colder, eventually separating them.

A source told E! News that when they are close, things always go well and they are very loving to each other.

However, when they are separated, things are very different.

A second source explained that ‘Distance is never good for your relationship. They decided not to quarantine together and knew immediately that it would not work. They both know their communication is better when they are together in person, and it just wasn't working. "

Supposedly, they decided to quit a month or so ago, but sources assured the public that the co-stars are still on good terms, even claiming that this is more of a break than a permanent split!

‘They know that they will probably reconcile once filming resumes. They're both not interested in hanging out with other people, they just use this time to relax and focus on themselves. "

Another source also shared the same opinion, telling the media that: "It seems unlikely that this is the end of their relationship forever." Once Riverdale resumes production, Cole and Lili will have to be close to each other and have this burning attraction for each other that always seems to bring them back together. "

Actors have yet to address their relationship status publicly, and they are unlikely to do so as they are very private when it comes to their love life.



