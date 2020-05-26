Cockfighting in Southeast Dallas ended with 360 bird rescue – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML6b85214e6c900b761e689efd45180edc11%

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas SPCA and Dallas police seized 360 live birds on Sunday from a property in southeast Dallas while the cockfights were going on.

The Texas SPCA took custody of the animals, including 128 roosters, 183 chicks, 49 chickens, and 28 deceased birds.

Live animals were taken to animal care centers in Dallas and McKinney where they will be evaluated by medical personnel and cared for until a civil custody hearing is held.

The Dallas Police Department's Animal Cruelty Unit will oversee the criminal case.

Officers wrote more than 40 tickets to people who were watching the fight, and are working to charge multiple suspects of possessing cock and / or rooster paraphernalia with the intent to fight, both Class A misdemeanors.

Roosters were found in individual pens throughout the property, the Texas SPCA said in a press release Tuesday.

Outdoors in a heavily wooded area, roosters, chickens, and chicks were kept in large pens.

Inside the shed-like structures littered with debris, roosters were found stored in wooden enclosures and small wire boxes.

Medication, a scale, and a cabinet full of paraphernalia, including slashers and gaffs, were also found in the shed.

Other roosters were found inside the boxes used for transport. A large barn attached to the residence contained an impromptu combat ring, where cockfights were held, along with numerous girls inside a locked post.

Several of the roosters appeared to be lethargic and severely injured with multiple injuries.

Other deceased birds were found, which succumbed to the wounds of the fighting.

Cockfighting is a crime in all 50 states, including Texas, where it is a felony to make birds fight each other and / or to use property to fight roosters, punishable by up to two years in state prison and / or up to a $ 10,000 fine.

In Texas, it is a Class A misdemeanor to possess, manufacture, or sell cockfighting paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor to possess or train a rooster with the intent to fight the bird, and a Class C misdemeanor for be a spectator in a cockfight.

Federal law also prohibits any interstate or foreign transportation of fighting animals.