Class D road tests resume at 14 Minnesota DVS test stations – Up News Info

On Tuesday, the Division of Driver and Vehicle Services of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS-DVS) resumed class D test appointments at 14 test stations across the state.

Available services include knowledge tests, class D driving tests, motorcycle driving tests, commercial driving license (CDL) tests, and driver's license and permit applications that require proof.

DPS-DVS test stations do not accept walk-ins at this time, by appointment only.

When you show up for your appointment, you will be asked to wear a mask if you are taking the class D practical test. Also, it is recommended that you clean your vehicle in advance and be prepared to disinfect your vehicle before the road test to ensure your security and that of the examiner. DPS-DVS will provide disinfectant spray and wipes.

Available locations include Arden Hills, Anoka, Eagan, Fairmont (road tests only), Plymouth, St. Paul (does not offer road tests), Rochester, Mankato, Marshall, Willmar, Detroit Lakes, St. Cloud, Duluth, Grand Rapids and Bemidji.

The Brainerd examination station was slated to reopen on May 19, but was delayed due to a fire at Brainerd City Hall. It has not yet reopened and the reopening date is still being determined.

DPS-DVS test stations are adding an extra hour at the beginning and end of each business day to administer new road tests. This will be done by appointment only from 7 a.m. at 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 5:30 pm. Monday to Friday.

