Chrissy Teigen says Honesty loved getting a coronavirus test

Chrissy Teigen I certainly didn't have a bad experience testing for coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the television personality and the famous mother of two children tweeted a video of herself in the process of a coronavirus test, which consisted of obtaining a swab in both nostrils. In the video, you can see the famous celebrity who laughs while being cleaned, noting that it tickled her and that "it was not bad at all,quot;. Teigen put on a gown for the test and appeared to be inside his own home.
Overall, she gave a positive review. "I honestly loved it," he tweeted.
In response to a deleted tweet, Teigen offered more context and wrote: "Everyone in Los Angeles can be tested for free. I will have surgery and have to do it. I am sorry if this offends you."
When another reviewer called Teigen's tweet "privileged,quot; to be tested at home, the star replied, "It is not privileged. You have access to the same website. Http://Directcare.us. Come on! More? "
Many quickly defended Teigen against any backlash from social media while thanking him for the inadvertent PSA.
"Thank you for showing it so that others are not afraid," said a tweet.
"Why are you sorry? You have graciously donated your time to make a public service announcement encouraging people who are afraid to get tested, get tested! Brava!" another praised.
While Teigen did not reveal what type of surgery she is scheduled to undergo, she also received a shower of good wishes for the procedure.
"Here's a quick recovery," read one of the tweets. "I hope your surgery goes well."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
