Chrissy Teigen says Honesty loved getting a coronavirus test

Chrissy Teigen I certainly didn't have a bad experience testing for coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML195ecf2086eb7ef13e95e2968febef8b12% %MINIFYHTML195ecf2086eb7ef13e95e2968febef8b12%

On Tuesday, the television personality and the famous mother of two children tweeted a video of herself in the process of a coronavirus test, which consisted of obtaining a swab in both nostrils. In the video, you can see the famous celebrity who laughs while being cleaned, noting that it tickled her and that "it was not bad at all,quot;. Teigen put on a gown for the test and appeared to be inside his own home.

Overall, she gave a positive review. "I honestly loved it," he tweeted.

In response to a deleted tweet, Teigen offered more context and wrote: "Everyone in Los Angeles can be tested for free. I will have surgery and have to do it. I am sorry if this offends you."

When another reviewer called Teigen's tweet "privileged,quot; to be tested at home, the star replied, "It is not privileged. You have access to the same website. Http://Directcare.us. Come on! More? "