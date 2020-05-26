Chrissy Teigen posted a video of her coronavirus test on Twitter, if you're curious how it looks

"It is like a strange tickle."
Chrissy Teigen has just had a COVID-19 test, and if she is curious about what it is like to have a nasal test, she documented The experience in a video published on Twitter.
As you've probably heard, testing often involves taking swabs up to your nose. According to the New York Times,
"It seems like someone is digging into your brain." Some describe the experience as painful or uncomfortable, but Chrissy revealed on Twitter that she "honestly loved it."
In the video, you can see the medical professional insert the test instrument a few inches from your nose. The footage may make you cringe, but Teigen just laughs.
"Not bad at all," she says, laughing. "It tickles." The doctor responds by accepting that "it is like a strange tickle."
Some Twitter commenters criticized Chrissy for testing herself, assuming it was another example of celebrities gaining special access to testing during this pandemic:
But Chrissy quickly clarified two important points. First of all, he had to have a test, because he is about to have surgery.
Most importantly, Chrissy reminded her followers that anyone living in Los Angeles can now get a free trial:
Chrissy also replied to a Twitter user that she felt that posting her test images could scare others away from getting one. As Chrissy pointed out in her response, she really thought the test wasn't a big deal, and she hopes anyone watching the video understands that "it couldn't have been easier."
And he has even offered a few words of encouragement to those in the answers waiting for their exams:
It is also worth noting that not all COVID-19 tests require a deep nasal swab; many only use a sample from their mouth, which is less invasive.
You can see Chrissy get her COVID-19 test below, and if you live in Los Angeles, you can schedule a free test here.
