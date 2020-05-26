Chrissy Teigen disrespects John Legend on Twitter – calls him A & # 39; B * TCH & # 39 ;!

Superstar singer-songwriter John Legend is going viral this morning, MTO News discovered, after his wife Chrissy Teigen called him "b * tch,quot; in public on Twitter.

Chrissy is known for having public disputes on social media, and is known for doing a lot during those public disputes.

But by insulting her husband's virility in front of millions of people, she may have crossed the line.

The couple have apparently been fighting during the quarantine. And so Chrissy decided to go public with their fight.

The famous wife leaked a part of John's album on her Instagram page. And she claimed it was "revenge,quot; for something she said during the couple's discussion:

John tried to clarify the situation and refer to what Chrissy was doing as "promotion,quot;. But Chrissy then publicly criticized her husband, and called him "b * tch,quot;.

John and Chrissy were married in 2013. During that year, John created his hit song "All of Me,quot;, written and dedicated to her; The music video was shown at their wedding. The couple had a daughter, Luna, in April 2016 and a son, Miles, in May 2018.