Chrissy Teigen disrespects John Legend on Twitter – calls him A & # 39; B * TCH & # 39 ;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
14
Logo

Superstar singer-songwriter John Legend is going viral this morning, MTO News discovered, after his wife Chrissy Teigen called him "b * tch,quot; in public on Twitter.

Chrissy is known for having public disputes on social media, and is known for doing a lot during those public disputes.

But by insulting her husband's virility in front of millions of people, she may have crossed the line.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here