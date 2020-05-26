Chris Evans initially rejected the role of Captain America due to anxiety

It's hard to imagine the Marvel Cinematic Universe without Chris Evans. However, the 38-year-old actor initially turned down the opportunity to play Captain America.
The Steve Rogers star revealed why he nearly passed away during the Monday episode of Talk of the Hollywood Reporter Awards podcast
After the success of the Fantastic four In the movies, Evans was eager to act and go from being his "hobby,quot; to being his job.
"When it becomes his job, strange egoic strings and precautions and plans come together, and he suddenly starts to feel a little bit heavier," he said. "And yes, anxiety comes with that. Because it was also during the proliferation of the Internet age that you can suddenly read people's reactions online and suddenly your selfish story, your narrative, gets tangled up in what once It was this little pure ball of joy. And yes, it manifested as anxiety and a little bit of stress. "
He then went on to star in the 2012 film Puncture, where "he started having mini panic attacks on set,quot;.
"They were enough to throw me a little and enough to ask me a question, as I said before, if I was on the right track," Evans recalled. "Sometimes it takes a bit of a nightmare to wake you up. I really started to think, 'I'm not sure if this is the right thing for me. I'm not sure if I feel as healthy as I do. I should be feeling' "
It was around this time that Evans also auditioned for What's your Number? with Anna Faris. They told him he was against John Krasinski but that The office Alum was also competing for Captain America. Evans ended up receiving the concert. After his team broke the news, they surprised him with an update. They told him that Marvel decided to go in a different direction and wanted him to come for a test.
"I hung up and thought about it a bit. And really, for some reason, I looked at it like, 'This is the temptation. This is it. This is the fork in the road. And I really want to wake up to my life and take the control of it. And I think this is where you say no, "Evans said. "So I called my team and said, 'Listen, thank you very much, but I think I'm going to say no, thank you.'
While his team questioned his decision, they delivered the message. Still, president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige He persisted and eventually invited Evans to visit them. Evans agreed, but felt he was determined.
"I left Marvel. I said, 'You know, I said no to this a couple of times and woke up feeling pretty good. I'm going to keep my weapons,'" he said. "I called my team and said, 'Look, I'm going through. Thanks to them but no thanks.'"
After hearing the answer, Feige decided to offer Evans the role without proof. Then she gave him the weekend to make a decision.
"I took the weekend and went to some different therapists," said Evans. "I've never been in therapy before. I just, you know, talked to some different people."
While Evans knew that he was at risk for anxiety, he also knew that he could not live in fear.
"A lot of people just told me, they understood where I was coming from, but they said it seemed like I was making decisions based on fear, which is not false," he said. "They said, 'You can't do that. You can't live life that way.'"
Eventually Evans agreed to take on the role, and it was the "best decision,quot; he ever made. In addition to starring in the Captain America independent films, appeared in The Avengers Films.
To listen to Evans' full interview, watch Talk of the Hollywood Reporter Awards podcast
