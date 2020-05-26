Chris Evans initially rejected the role of Captain America due to anxiety

He then went on to star in the 2012 film Puncture, where "he started having mini panic attacks on set,quot;.

"They were enough to throw me a little and enough to ask me a question, as I said before, if I was on the right track," Evans recalled. "Sometimes it takes a bit of a nightmare to wake you up. I really started to think, 'I'm not sure if this is the right thing for me. I'm not sure if I feel as healthy as I do. I should be feeling' "

It was around this time that Evans also auditioned for What's your Number? with Anna Faris. They told him he was against John Krasinski but that The office Alum was also competing for Captain America. Evans ended up receiving the concert. After his team broke the news, they surprised him with an update. They told him that Marvel decided to go in a different direction and wanted him to come for a test.

"I hung up and thought about it a bit. And really, for some reason, I looked at it like, 'This is the temptation. This is it. This is the fork in the road. And I really want to wake up to my life and take the control of it. And I think this is where you say no, "Evans said. "So I called my team and said, 'Listen, thank you very much, but I think I'm going to say no, thank you.'

