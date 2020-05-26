Chris Evans admits bad reviews used to give him panic attacks on set

%MINIFYHTML86e6944ca4c0555bc0b11d1ba6cd81c011%

WENN

The actor from & # 39; Captain America & # 39; He confesses, during an interview on the Chatter Awards podcast, that he once wondered if he was making the right career choice due to mental health difficulties.

Up News Info –

Chris Evans Considering stopping acting after panic attacks on set made him question his career choice.

%MINIFYHTML86e6944ca4c0555bc0b11d1ba6cd81c012% %MINIFYHTML86e6944ca4c0555bc0b11d1ba6cd81c012%

The 38-year-old actor spoke about his mental health issues during a conversation with Scott Feinberg about the latest episode of The Hollywood Reporter & # 39; s Awards Chatter podcast. Admitting that he struggled to get his films to receive bad reviews and to perform poorly at the box office, Chris explained, "There was a period of time when you started to think, 'Man, I can't make a good movie. No I know what it is. I wonder how much chance I have of this.

When the film started to shoot "Puncture"In 2010, Chris started having panic attacks, and the fear cases made him wonder if he had chosen the right career choice by trying to do it as an actor."

%MINIFYHTML86e6944ca4c0555bc0b11d1ba6cd81c013%

"It was the first time I started having mini panic attacks on set," he said. "I really started to think, 'I'm not sure if this (acting) is the right thing for me, I'm not sure if I feel as healthy as I should feel.'

<br />

However, it was right after finishing filming the movie that Chris landed the role of Captain America in the "Avengers" franchise.