The commander of the Chinese military garrison in Hong Kong said in an interview published on Tuesday that forces stationed there would "resolutely,quot; protect the country's national security interests, a timely reminder of Beijing's ultimate power to enforce its dominance over the semi-autonomous territory.

"Rights and freedoms are not absolute," Lam said at his regular weekly press conference in Hong Kong.

"If a minority of people, in fact a very small minority of people, are going to break the law to organize and engage in terrorist activities to subvert state power, then of course they have to be limited by the necessary legislation," said. .

He added that the new legislative plan, presented to the National People's Congress in Beijing last week, had a "positive response,quot; in Hong Kong and would have "the opposite effects of what foreign politicians have said," bringing greater stability and confidence, no Greater repression.

General Chen said the new legislation would deter "all kinds of separatist forces and external intervention forces," echoing the views of Ms. Lam and others in China's political leadership that the protests have international support for undermine the government of the Communist Party over the city.

"The garrison officers and soldiers are determined, confident and capable of safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests and maintaining Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability," General Chen said in an interview with the network. China's state television, CCTV.

Ms. Lam said the central government moved to write its own national security laws because the Legislative Council had been unable to write its own laws for years, as required by Article 23 of the Basic Law of the territory, the mini constitution that it governs its affairs under the formula known as "one country, two systems,quot;.

"Because the situation has worsened and the behaviors and acts that endanger national security are increasingly rampant, the central government had to do the job first," he said, adding that he hoped the Legislative Council would still move forward with their own legislation. .

It also rejected concerns that the new Beijing legislation would allow secret police officers and agents to arbitrarily arrest protesters for speaking out against it or the authorities in Beijing. She said the legislation was directed at illegal activities, not expressions of political opinion, including dissent. But he added that it would be "not reasonable enough,quot; for her to say with certainty what would and would not be allowed.

"We are a very free society, so for the moment, people are free to say what they want," he said.

Avery Ng, a pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong, said her use of the phrase "for now,quot; was troubling.

"Clearly, Carrie Lam already knew the answer on her own," said Ng. "Or you could say that she is already very honest with her words, to say clearly that what you can do today, there will be no guarantee tomorrow."

Claire Fu contributed to the investigation.

