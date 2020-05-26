China's military votes to defend the country's interests in Hong Kong

The commander of the Chinese military garrison in Hong Kong said in an interview published on Tuesday that forces stationed there would "resolutely,quot; protect the country's national security interests, a timely reminder of Beijing's ultimate power to enforce its dominance over the semi-autonomous territory.
The commander's comments came when Hong Kong battle leader Carrie Lam defended the central government's plan. Drafting new national security laws to punish acts of dissent or subversion, despite the fact that the process circumvented the territory's own legislative process.
"Rights and freedoms are not absolute," Lam said at his regular weekly press conference in Hong Kong.
"If a minority of people, in fact a very small minority of people, are going to break the law to organize and engage in terrorist activities to subvert state power, then of course they have to be limited by the necessary legislation," said. .
He added that the new legislative plan, presented to the National People's Congress in Beijing last week, had a "positive response,quot; in Hong Kong and would have "the opposite effects of what foreign politicians have said," bringing greater stability and confidence, no Greater repression.
The proposal caused a New wave of protests in Hong Kong over the weekend, with thousands of people taking to the streets on Sunday, defying the restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus epidemic. There were periodic clashes between the protesters and the police, and at least 180 people were arrested. Several were injured.
The garrison commander, Major General Chen Daoxiang, addressed the situation in Hong Kong in an interview on the sidelines of the National People's Congress in Beijing, where he serves as one of nearly 3,000 delegates to the annual legislative meeting.
General Chen said the new legislation would deter "all kinds of separatist forces and external intervention forces," echoing the views of Ms. Lam and others in China's political leadership that the protests have international support for undermine the government of the Communist Party over the city.
"The garrison officers and soldiers are determined, confident and capable of safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests and maintaining Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability," General Chen said in an interview with the network. China's state television, CCTV.
The video of the interview was accompanied by scenes from previous military training exercises, including drills against protesters and maritime operations at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor. Some of the videos appeared to be from operations last year, when protests overwhelmed the city and the People's Liberation Army and People's Armed Police sent a wave of new troops to and around Hong Kong.
the The Hong Kong garrison of the People's Liberation Army is based in what was previously the British military headquarters on Hong Kong Island. The garrison includes at least 19 sites across the territory, but has generally kept a low profile in the city since the handover of British control in 1997. Many of its soldiers – estimates for the total range from 6,000 to 10,000 – live and train. at bases across the border in Shenzhen.
At the peak of the protests late last summer, the military and armed police it rotated new troops from the mainland, calling them a routine redeployment, but many are believed never to have left, giving Beijing a greater reserve force in the territory should the security situation spiral out of control.
Ms. Lam said the central government moved to write its own national security laws because the Legislative Council had been unable to write its own laws for years, as required by Article 23 of the Basic Law of the territory, the mini constitution that it governs its affairs under the formula known as "one country, two systems,quot;.
"Because the situation has worsened and the behaviors and acts that endanger national security are increasingly rampant, the central government had to do the job first," he said, adding that he hoped the Legislative Council would still move forward with their own legislation. .
It also rejected concerns that the new Beijing legislation would allow secret police officers and agents to arbitrarily arrest protesters for speaking out against it or the authorities in Beijing. She said the legislation was directed at illegal activities, not expressions of political opinion, including dissent. But he added that it would be "not reasonable enough,quot; for her to say with certainty what would and would not be allowed.
"We are a very free society, so for the moment, people are free to say what they want," he said.
Avery Ng, a pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong, said her use of the phrase "for now,quot; was troubling.
"Clearly, Carrie Lam already knew the answer on her own," said Ng. "Or you could say that she is already very honest with her words, to say clearly that what you can do today, there will be no guarantee tomorrow."
Claire Fu contributed to the investigation.