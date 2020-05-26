China officially goes to Mars – BGR

China's mission to Mars is slated for July as the country intensifies its space exploration efforts.

Chinese space group CASC is sending an orbiter and rover to the Red Planet in hopes of finding evidence of past or present life.

China also plans to build a space station and have its own astronauts on the Moon sooner rather than later.

Not so long ago, China didn't seem to care much about space. The country observed the USA. USA And Russia has dominated space exploration for decades before actually throwing its hat in the ring. Now, following a mission schedule that has progressed at breakneck pace, China is ready to launch a new mission to Mars.

The country announced that it believes it will be ready to send its mission to Mars into the sky in July. Like NASA's missions to Mars, China will send a rover to the Martian surface in hopes of uncovering some of the planet's oldest secrets, even if life has taken root there or not.

Assuming the planned launch for July remains on schedule, China's "Tianwen,quot; spacecraft will spend months navigating space before reaching Mars. During this time, Chinese scientists don't have much to do, but wait and keep their fingers crossed for everything to come at once.

Once it reaches Mars, the spacecraft will orbit around the planet and the robotic robot will deploy to the surface. It will be China's first attempt to send a rover to Mars, marking an important milestone for the Chinese space group China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

The orbiter is designed to last approximately one Earth year, although it could be used for a longer time if still viable. The rover, on the other hand, is expected to last only 90 Martian days, or sols. As with the orbiter, the rover could see widespread use based on researchers' needs and hardware capabilities.

Unlike NASA's Curiosity and Perseverance rovers, China's first Mars rover will rely on solar power. NASA's Opportunity rover was also based on solar power, ultimately succumbing to a Martian dust storm after remaining operational for many years after its expected completion date. Curiosity and perseverance use nuclear energy based power sources that allow them to stay operational regardless of light conditions.

A trip to Mars is big business for China, especially in light of its recent success in landing a rover on the other side of Earth's Moon. That successful soft landing was the first not only for China but for humanity, and it was a clear sign that the country is poised to be ambitious with its space exploration efforts.

Along with the mission to Mars, China plans to have a working orbital space station in the coming years and is already preparing plans for manned missions to the Moon.

Image Source: NASA