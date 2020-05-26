China could start using coronavirus vaccines this year, even if trials have not been completed – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLb1c70437ffc5f9b50d1ff4cd040d3f5713%

Several coronavirus vaccine development programs have advanced at a rapid pace, with several candidates demonstrating that they are safe and effective in preclinical and clinical trials.

Some drugs are already approaching the final stages of human trials and may be ready in the coming months, but others have run into an unexpected problem: Not enough people are sick.

China is considering using some of the vaccine candidates in specific groups of people by the end of the year, even if the final tests have not yet been completed.

The coronavirus vaccine career has run into an unexpected problem. There may not be enough sick people to complete the final stages of some of the more advanced drug candidates as soon as initially planned. The Oxford researchers, who hoped their candidate could be ready for use as early as September, now have to face the possibility of delaying it. Oxford will inoculate 10,000 volunteers during the next phase, and half of them will receive the treatment candidate and the other half a placebo. But if there aren't enough sick people around them, researchers may not know if the vaccine is effective in preventing infection. They could still study the immune response, look for neutralizing antibodies, and assess the compound's safety. Still, that's not enough information to publish the final studies and receive the regulatory approval required for widespread immunization.

China, which contained its COVID-19 infection, faces the same problem. The country has up to four different candidate vaccines in the tests and there are not enough infected people. A recent study showed that one of those vaccines works, and CanSino will test in Canada next. Oxford also plans to partner with other countries, but this would still create delays. Meanwhile, China is considering continuing the vaccine rollout by the end of the year, even if the investigation is not complete.



The head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control, Gao Fu, said vaccine candidates could be accelerated for certain groups in emergencies, even if the trials are not complete.

"The National Vaccination Program is paying close attention and studying which groups of the population can receive vaccines and when they can constitute the emergency use of vaccines," the official said on Saturday. South China Morning Post. Gao made his remarks on the sidelines of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

"I think we will decide based on specific situations, since we will not follow the usual protocol, otherwise time will be lost. Nor can we (decide) based on our knowledge of coronaviruses because the virus is very unique. "

The National Immunization Program will develop rules on who would be eligible for the vaccine. Probably, health workers and others on the front line preparing for the second wave of COVID-19 would be among the groups that would receive the vaccine.

"Vaccines are not for the general public but for special groups. As the epidemic unfolds, certain groups in the general public could become special groups, "added Gao. Gao acknowledged that the vaccines could take 12 to 18 months to be ready for mass immunization campaigns.

The CanSino drug, to be tested in Canada, has entered Phase 2, meaning it has been shown to be safe for volunteers. A vaccine that skips the final stages of certification could be risky, but at least it could be considered safe by then. Questions about its effectiveness will remain at least until the scientific data is published in a medical journal. Still, authorities who decide to use the vaccine early would do so based on preliminary data. The United States did the same with remdesivir and announced it as standard care weeks before the research came out, and despite some of the study's shortcomings.

An early vaccination campaign is a little more risky than that, as it could give people a false sense of security. There is always a theoretical possibility that none of the more than 100 vaccine candidates will work, including CanSino. China has three other vaccine candidates in human trials.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also recently said it would agree to challenge studies to accelerate vaccine development. These are studies in which volunteers are infected with the pathogen to see if the drug works. These tests are controversial for diseases that have no viable cure, such as COVID-19. That is not what China would be doing by giving an early vaccine candidate to specific groups of people at risk. But it would still be a riskier way to do it.

China may not be alone in considering the use of emergency vaccines this fall, when the second wave of coronavirus infections is expected, which could worsen with the regular flu season. The WHO repeatedly said that vaccines must be safe and effective before the general population can receive them, and no country can afford to circumvent the regulatory process required to launch mass vaccination campaigns.

A volunteer receives an injection during a coronavirus vaccine trial in Wuhan, China. Image Source: Top Photo Corporation / Shutterstock